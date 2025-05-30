Image Credit : Getty

Nobody plotted quite like The Game. Triple H made a career out of betrayal, manipulation, and raw dominance. From forming DX to leading Evolution, he was always steps ahead of his enemies. His heel run during the so-called “Reign of Terror” made him one of the most despised champions in history.

Whether it was screwing Shawn Michaels, battling Stone Cold, or crushing Daniel Bryan’s dream, Triple H’s villainous reigns stretched across eras.