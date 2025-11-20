- Home
Farhan Akhtar's film 120 Bahadur is releasing on November 21. Before the film's release, a screening was held in Mumbai last night. Many Bollywood celebs were seen at the event
Screening of the film 120 Bahadur
The screening of Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited film 120 Bahadur was held last night in Mumbai. On this occasion, Ranveer Singh was seen posing with Farhan. Veteran actress Rekha was also spotted.
Asha Parekh-Waheeda Rehman
Veteran actresses Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman also attended the screening of 120 Bahadur. Both looked very beautiful.
Tiger Shroff and Sachin Tendulkar with his wife
Tiger Shroff was seen in a black outfit and goggles at the 120 Bahadur screening. Meanwhile, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also arrived with his wife Anjali to watch the film.
Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan
Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan were also seen at the screening of the film 120 Bahadur. Both posed for the photographers.
Anupam Kher and Tabu
Anupam Kher and Tabu were spotted at the 120 Bahadur screening. While Anupam was seen in a suit, Tabu was seen wearing a shiny traditional outfit.
Karan Johar and Randeep Hooda
Karan Johar appeared in his stylish look at the 120 Bahadur screening. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda was spotted in a white outfit.
Arjun Kapoor's stylish look
Arjun Kapoor was also spotted at the 120 Bahadur screening. He looked very stylish in a black outfit.
The team of film 120 Bahadur
The film's star cast, Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, along with producer Ritesh Sidhwani and director Rajnish Ghai, also attended the 120 Bahadur screening.
