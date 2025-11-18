120 Bahadur To Ikkis: Upcoming Bollywood War Films; Check List
In the coming days, many types of films will be seen in theaters. This will include action-thrillers as well as comedy films. Also, some war-based films are being released. There are 5 such films that are war-based, and fans are waiting to see them
Upcoming war-based films
Audiences have always loved watching films based on war. Makers have also made war films keeping the audience in mind. The first of these films will be released in 4 days. Let's find out the details of all of them...
120 Bahadur
Farhan Akhtar's film '120 Bahadur' is releasing in theaters worldwide on November 21. In this film directed by Rajnish Ghai, Farhan will be seen playing the role of Major Shaitan Singh. Raashii Khanna is the lead actress.
Ikkis
Director Sriram Raghavan's film 'Ikkis' will be released in theaters on December 25. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is in the lead role. He is playing the character of Param Vir Chakra winner Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal. The movie is based on the 1971 war.
Border 2
Director Anurag Singh's film 'Border 2' will be released on January 23, 2026. It stars Sunny Deol along with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. This movie is a sequel to the 1997 film 'Border'.
Battle of Galwan
Salman Khan's most awaited film 'Battle of Galwan' may be released in June 2026. This film by director Apoorva Lakhia is based on the 1962 Indo-China war. It stars Salman with Chitrangada Singh in the lead role.
Fauji
South superstar Prabhas is in the lead role in director Hanu Raghavapudi's film 'Fauji'. The film is based on the pre-independence era of colonial India in the 1940s. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher. The film will be released on August 15, 2026.