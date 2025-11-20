Yesteryear divas Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Rekha joined current stars like Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, and Tiger Shroff for the screening of Farhan Akhtar's war epic '120 Bahadur', based on the Battle of Rezang La.

Yesteryears' Bollywood divas Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman graced the screening of Farhan Akhtar's war epic '120 Bahadur' in Mumbai. The star-studded evening was also attended by veteran actress Rekha, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, and many others.

Based on the Battle of Rezang La during the India-China war, 120 Bahadur features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra awardee who led the 13 Kumaon Regiment in its brave stand against overwhelming Chinese forces in 1962.

Star-Studded Red Carpet

Veteran actress Asha Parekh looked elegant in a white sari as she posed for the camera. Waheeda Rehman and Rekha added charm to the event. While Rehman chose to wear a lavender sari, Rekha opted for white coloured traditional attire.

Bollywood's heartthrob Ranveer Singh stunned everyone with his stylish look. He was seen hugging Farhan Akhtar as he arrived to attend the screening.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also spotted at the event. He posed for the camera with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar.

Actor Tiger Shroff looked effortlessly handsome in an all-black outfit.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan arrived to attend the event. He opted for a white shirt and denim combination for the evening.

Legendary actor Anupam Kher, ace filmmaker Karan Johar, director and choreographer Farah Khan were also among the attendees.

Bollywood actors Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Sayami Kher, Divya Dutta, Randeep Hooda, Dino Morea, Rahul Bose, Kajol, director and producer Zoya Akhtar, and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, among others, graced the event.

Farhan Akhtar was also present.

Film's Cast and Production

The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena and Dhanveer Singh in prominent roles.

'Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film will be released in cinemas on November 21.