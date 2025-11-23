- Home
Two Bollywood films, the adult comedy 'Masti 4' and the patriotic war drama '120 Bahadur,' were released at the box office this week. Both had a weak start. But on the second day, '120 Bahadur' left 'Masti 4' far behind
How much did 'Masti 4' earn on its second day?
According to sacnilk.com, 'Masti 4' collected about ₹2.75 crore on its second day, which is the same as its first day's earnings.
What is the total two-day collection of 'Masti 4'?
'Masti 4' collected ₹2.75 crore on its first day. After the second day's earnings, the film's net collection in India has reached about ₹5.50 crore.
How much did '120 Bahadur' earn on its second day?
'120 Bahadur' saw strong growth on day two, earning about ₹4.00 crore, nearly double its first day, thanks to positive word-of-mouth.
What is the total two-day collection of '120 Bahadur'?
'120 Bahadur's' two-day collection crossed ₹6.25 crore. After a slow start of ₹2.25 crore, the patriotic film overtook the adult comedy 'Masti 4' on its second day.
'Masti 4' Vs 120 Bahadur's Star Cast
Masti 4 stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani. 120 Bahadur features Farhan Akhtar in the lead, alongside Raashii Khanna, Ankit Siwach, and others.
