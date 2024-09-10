[SEE PICS] Priyanka Chopra slays in a bold black cocktail dress; Turning up the heat in New York

Priyanka Chopra recently co-hosted the Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women dinner in New York. The actress raised the temperature with her sexy black cocktail dress and sultry makeup.

Priyanka Chopra was recently at the Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women dinner in New York. Priyanka co-hosted the event along with Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian, Donatella Versace, and Naomi Watts among others.

The 42-year-old opted for a black cocktail dress that showed off her toned physique. The dress had a halter neck floral embroidered lace detailing on the cups. The dress had a formal element with a touch of boldness and chic.

Priyanka kept her makeup sultry yet minimal, nailing a nude lipstick and styling her waves to set a sexy vibe.

The actress raised the temperature with the backless dress with a plunging neckline. The dress hugged her curves perfectly and stunned the onlookers with her killer looks.

Priyanka accessorized the sexy cocktail dress with black pumps and Bulgari jewelry keeping her look classy yet sizzling.

