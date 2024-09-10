Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    [SEE PICS] Priyanka Chopra slays in a bold black cocktail dress; Turning up the heat in New York

    Priyanka Chopra recently co-hosted the Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women dinner in New York. The actress raised the temperature with her sexy black cocktail dress and sultry makeup. 

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 3:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra was recently at the Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women dinner in New York. Priyanka co-hosted the event along with Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian, Donatella Versace, and Naomi Watts among others. 

    article_image2

    The 42-year-old opted for a black cocktail dress that showed off her toned physique. The dress had a halter neck floral embroidered lace detailing on the cups. The dress had a formal element with a touch of boldness and chic.

    article_image3

    Priyanka kept her makeup sultry yet minimal, nailing a nude lipstick and styling her waves to set a sexy vibe.

    article_image4

    The actress raised the temperature with the backless dress with a plunging neckline. The dress hugged her curves perfectly and stunned the onlookers with her killer looks.

    article_image5

    Priyanka accessorized the sexy cocktail dress with black pumps and Bulgari jewelry keeping her look classy yet sizzling.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ananya Panday's graduation degree from Dhirubhai Ambani International School goes viral RKK

    Ananya Panday's graduation degree from Dhirubhai Ambani International School goes viral

    'Main maasi ban gayi': Rakhi Sawant shops for Deepika Padukone's daughter in Dubai, Fans applaud her kindness RTM

    ‘Main maasi ban gayi’: Rakhi Sawant shops for Deepika Padukone’s daughter in Dubai, Fans applaud her kindness

    She could not adapt adapt, it got messy....', Badshah REVEALS why he divorced ex-wife Jasmine Masih ATG

    'She could not adapt adapt, it got messy....', Badshah REVEALS why he divorced ex-wife Jasmine Masih

    Aishwarya Rai's ultimate mom moment: "Nothing matters more than Aaradhya... her father, grandfather..." RTM

    Aishwarya Rai’s ultimate mom moment: "Nothing matters more than Aaradhya... her father, grandfather…"

    Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in hospital after baby girl's birth- WATCH ATG

    Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in hospital after baby girl's birth- WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Pranayama to Sukhasana: 5 Yoga asanas to boost breathing and respiratory health NTI

    Pranayama to Sukhasana: 5 Yoga asanas to boost breathing and respiratory health

    Ananya Panday's graduation degree from Dhirubhai Ambani International School goes viral RKK

    Ananya Panday's graduation degree from Dhirubhai Ambani International School goes viral

    football Italian fans protest during Israel's national anthem at UEFA Nations League scr

    Italian football fans turn their backs during Israel's anthem before Nations League match

    Kerala: 73-year-old woman allegedly killed and buried in Alappuzha; one held anr

    Kerala: 73-year-old woman allegedly killed and buried in Alappuzha; one held

    Shock for Beer lovers in Karnataka: Congress government mulls price hike for 3rd time in 1.5 years! vkp

    Shock for Beer lovers in Karnataka: Congress govt mulls price hike for 3rd time in 1.5 years!

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon