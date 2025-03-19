user
user

(PHOTOS) Sara Ali Khan stuns in purple dress at event; Fans call her 'barbie doll'

Sara Ali Khan Spotted: Sara Ali Khan was seen at an event in a purple dress. Her photos are going viral on social media, and fans are praising her. So, let's take a look at her photos...

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 9:18 AM IST

Popular actress Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted at an event. During this time, Sara posed a lot for the paparazzi.

article_image2

At the event, Sara Ali Khan wore a short purple dress. With this, Sara wore designer juttis and minimal makeup.


article_image3

Sara Ali Khan's photos are going viral, with people praising her stunning look and the elegance of her purple dress at the event.

article_image4

Let us tell you that Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan has a strong fan following. She was last seen in the film 'Sky Force'.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan’s weight loss journey: How she shed 30 kg with THIS diet

article_image5

Talking about Sara's upcoming films, she is going to be seen in many big projects. However, she has not yet revealed its name.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan steals the show with electrifying performance at Birsa Munda Stadium [WATCH]

Latest Videos
