(PHOTOS) Sara Ali Khan stuns in purple dress at event; Fans call her 'barbie doll'

Read Full Gallery

Sara Ali Khan Spotted: Sara Ali Khan was seen at an event in a purple dress. Her photos are going viral on social media, and fans are praising her. So, let's take a look at her photos...

Popular actress Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted at an event. During this time, Sara posed a lot for the paparazzi.

At the event, Sara Ali Khan wore a short purple dress. With this, Sara wore designer juttis and minimal makeup.

Sara Ali Khan's photos are going viral, with people praising her stunning look and the elegance of her purple dress at the event.

Let us tell you that Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan has a strong fan following. She was last seen in the film 'Sky Force'. ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan’s weight loss journey: How she shed 30 kg with THIS diet

Talking about Sara's upcoming films, she is going to be seen in many big projects. However, she has not yet revealed its name. ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan steals the show with electrifying performance at Birsa Munda Stadium [WATCH]

Latest Videos