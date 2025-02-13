Entertainment

Sara Ali Khans weight loss journey How she shed 30 kg with THIS diet

Intermittent Fasting

Sara used intermittent fasting for weight loss, maintaining her energy levels while reducing weight.

Paleo Diet

The Paleo diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, and nuts, promotes natural weight loss and radiant skin.

Workout

Sara Ali Khan's rigorous workouts helped her shed excess body fat.

Hydration

Staying hydrated during workouts and consuming detox drinks were key to Sara's weight loss.

Healthy Eating

Sara's diet included chicken, eggs, vitamins, minerals, and fiber for effective weight management.

