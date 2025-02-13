Entertainment
Sara used intermittent fasting for weight loss, maintaining her energy levels while reducing weight.
The Paleo diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, and nuts, promotes natural weight loss and radiant skin.
Sara Ali Khan's rigorous workouts helped her shed excess body fat.
Staying hydrated during workouts and consuming detox drinks were key to Sara's weight loss.
Sara's diet included chicken, eggs, vitamins, minerals, and fiber for effective weight management.
