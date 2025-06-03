Canadian rapper Drake has bet $750,000 (Rs 6.4 crore) on Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings, sparking fears of the infamous “Drake Curse” resurfacing in cricket.

Canadian rapper Drake has placed a massive $750,000 (Rs 6.4 crore) bet on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS). If RCB wins the trophy on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Drake stands to earn $1.31 million (Rs 11.23 crore). The bet was made via Stake, an online crypto betting platform.

Drake shared a screenshot of the bet on his Instagram, captioned with the popular RCB slogan 'Ee sala cup namde' (Kannada for ‘this year, the cup is ours’), further igniting excitement and superstition among fans. The rapper, known globally for chart-topping hits and his deep involvement in sports betting, also tagged Stake in the post.

The ‘Drake Curse’ and why fans are worried

While Drake’s endorsement excites many, some RCB fans are worried about what is popularly known as the 'Drake Curse,' a superstition that teams and athletes supported or backed by Drake tend to lose.

This idea began years ago as an internet joke but gained momentum as several high-profile losses followed Drake’s support. Serena Williams, Conor McGregor, the Toronto Raptors, and football clubs like PSG and Manchester City have all suffered high-stakes losses soon after Drake publicly backed them. From wearing their jerseys to posting photos with athletes, the rapper’s involvement has been followed by surprising defeats on many occasions.

Recently, the curse has extended to betting. Drake’s frequent public bets on teams, especially through Stake, have often ended in losses. Despite the absence of any scientific basis, the belief has become deeply rooted in fan culture, particularly among gamblers.

Drake's IPL 2024 bet

Drake’s current wager on RCB marks his second foray into IPL betting. In 2024, he stunned cricket fans by placing a high-profile bet on Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during their final against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Canadian artist’s IPL engagement began then, making his return this year an even bigger talking point.

Online betting in India: A legal grey zone

The legality of Drake’s bets, while not directly affecting him as a Canadian resident, draws attention to the unclear legal status of online sports betting in India. The Public Gambling Act of 1867, still the governing law in most parts of the country, does not address online betting. This leaves the regulation of internet gambling largely up to individual states.

While Indian users can technically access platforms like Stake, only a few states, such as Sikkim and Goa, allow limited forms of online betting. In contrast, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have banned all forms of online gambling. For most of India, the legality of using international sports betting websites remains ambiguous and largely unregulated.

Superstition meets sport: What lies ahead for RCB?

Whether the so-called 'Drake Curse' holds any truth or not, one thing is certain: Drake’s bet has added another layer of drama to the IPL 2025 final. For RCB fans, the mix of hope and superstition is now part of the buildup to Tuesday’s title clash.

If RCB wins, it may finally break both their long-running trophy drought and the superstition tied to Drake’s support. If not, the “curse” narrative may grow even stronger.