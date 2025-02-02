Sara Ali Khan steals the show with electrifying performance at Birsa Munda Stadium [WATCH]

Sara Ali Khan captivated fans with her electrifying performance at Birsa Munda Stadium, leaving the crowd cheering. She also expressed gratitude on social media for their overwhelming love and support.

Published: Feb 2, 2025, 3:46 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan has once again captured the spotlight with her stellar performance at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. Known for her charismatic and relatable screen presence, the actress left the audience enthralled with a live show dubbed “The Sara Ali Khan Show.” Her energetic performance had the entire stadium buzzing with excitement as fans cheered, sang along, and celebrated her infectious charm.

The performance, which featured some of Sara's most popular tracks, including "Chaka Chak," "Tere Vaaste," and "Aankh Marey," was nothing short of a spectacle. Sara’s impeccable dance moves and vibrant energy not only entertained the crowd but also allowed her to bond with the audience in a way that felt deeply personal and genuine. The stadium was filled with fans of all ages singing her songs in unison, and even the younger crowd couldn’t resist joining in. Her connection with the audience was truly magical, as they expressed their admiration and affection, dubbing her "Forever Aankh Marey girl."

Following the event, Sara took to social media to thank her fans, sharing her overwhelming gratitude with a heartfelt message: “Overwhelmed & grateful for all the love Thank you mere pyaare Darshaks.” Her humble response reflected the strong connection she shares with her fans, further solidifying her status as one of Bollywood's most beloved actresses.

Sara’s career is on an exciting trajectory, with several upcoming projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Anurag Basu’s highly anticipated film Metro In Dino, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, and is also working on a project with Ayushmann Khurrana. Fans are eagerly awaiting what’s next for the actress, who continues to shine in both her performances and her charm.

