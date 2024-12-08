Virender Sehwag's iconic double century: One of crickets most electrifying innings with 25 fours & 7 sixes

Virender Sehwag, one of India's most celebrated batsmen, etched his name in cricketing history with a breathtaking double century in an ODI. Let's revisit that scintillating innings against the West Indies.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

Team India

Explosive Double Century: In 2011, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag achieved a sensational feat. One of the finest batsmen to represent India, Sehwag became the second player after Sachin Tendulkar to surpass the 200-run mark in a single ODI innings. Tendulkar had set this record in 2010 against South Africa. On December 8, 2011, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Sehwag played a magnificent knock of 219 runs against the West Indies.

article_image2

Virender Sehwag

India's dashing opener, Virender Sehwag, was known for his aggressive batting style. He amassed 8273 runs in 251 ODIs, including 15 centuries and 38 half-centuries. His highest score was 219. In Tests, he scored 8586 runs in 104 matches, with 23 centuries and 32 half-centuries. His highest Test score was 319. He also played 19 T20Is, scoring 394 runs.

article_image3

Sehwag's ODI double century: 13 years ago, Virender Sehwag scored the second double century in ODI history. On December 8, 2011, at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, he played a historic innings of 219 runs against the West Indies and broke Sachin Tendulkar's record. Tendulkar had scored the first-ever double century in ODI cricket on February 24, 2010.

article_image4

Sehwag was India's captain when he played the explosive innings of 219 runs against the West Indies in Indore on December 8, 2011. This innings was the highest individual score by a captain in ODI cricket. He hit 25 fours and 7 sixes in his 149-ball knock, becoming the second batsman in the world to score an ODI double century.

article_image5

Highest individual ODI innings as captain: After Sehwag, Rohit Sharma holds the record for the highest individual innings as captain in ODI cricket, with an unbeaten 208. Former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasurya is third on the list with 189 runs. In March 2004, Sehwag scored a historic 309 runs against Pakistan in the Multan Test, earning him the nickname "Multan ka Sultan".

