'Virat Kohli will be back with a bang', says childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Despite a prolonged lean patch for the batter, childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma reckons Virat Kohli will be back with a bang.

Image credit: Getty

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's lack of form is no secret now. Along with his century-drought, Kohli has averaged below 30 in Tests since 2021, losing his place in the top 10 Test batters in ICC rankings. While acknowledging Kohli's lack of form, childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma reckoned that Kohli will be back with a bang and doesn't need any break. While Kohli was dismissed early in both innings of the just-concluded fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Sharma did think Kohli's second dismissal was from a ball that could've dismissed anybody.

Image credit: Getty

In a recent interview with ANI, Sharma said, "See, I understand that he [Kohli] has failed to give a brilliant performance for a long time now, but that happens to every good player. The ball on which he lost his wicket in the second innings of the fifth Test against England was great and could have dismissed any batter." ALSO READ: Virat Kohli drops out of top 10 in latest ICC Test Rankings; huge gains for Rishabh Pant, Joe Root

Image credit: Getty

"There is no need to give a break to Virat as he is terrific. Whatever he has done for Team India till now, no other player has been able to do that. I have complete faith in him, and he will be back with a bang," concluded Sharma. After facing a seven-wicket defeat against England in the fifth Test, Team India will square off against the Three Lions in three T20Is and three ODIs.

Image credit: PTI