New Zealand Cricket releases Trent Boult from central contract; here's why

Trent Boult had asked NZC to release him from the central contract. As NZC has agreed to the same, here's why it has happened.

Image credit: Getty

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has been released from his central contract by New Zealand Cricket (NZC). It was requested by the pacer himself as he wants to spend more time with his family and play the domestic Twenty20 (T20) leagues, while his international career would be "significantly reduced". The move will likely have severe ramifications for NZ, given the extreme rise of T20 leagues, especially when NZ's domestic season is about to start. In the meantime, Boult is expected to announce his involvement in one of the T20 leagues in South Africa or the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, NZC CEO David White confirmed to ESPNCricinfo that Boult would continue to play in the ongoing West Indies tour and the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Image credit: Getty

Explaining his decision, Boult said in an NZC statement on Wednesday that read, "This has been a tough decision for me, and I'd like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point. Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream, and I'm so proud of everything I've been able to achieve with the Black Caps over the past 12 years." ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma - 'Want to make sure that India's future is in safe hands'

Image credit: Getty

"Ultimately, this decision concerns my wife Gert and our three young boys. My family has always been the biggest motivator for me, and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket," added Boult. However, he has confirmed that he is not retiring from international cricket anytime soon.

Image credit: Getty