Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Zealand Cricket releases Trent Boult from central contract; here's why

    First Published Aug 10, 2022, 9:57 AM IST

    Trent Boult had asked NZC to release him from the central contract. As NZC has agreed to the same, here's why it has happened.

    Image credit: Getty

    New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has been released from his central contract by New Zealand Cricket (NZC). It was requested by the pacer himself as he wants to spend more time with his family and play the domestic Twenty20 (T20) leagues, while his international career would be "significantly reduced". The move will likely have severe ramifications for NZ, given the extreme rise of T20 leagues, especially when NZ's domestic season is about to start. In the meantime, Boult is expected to announce his involvement in one of the T20 leagues in South Africa or the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, NZC CEO David White confirmed to ESPNCricinfo that Boult would continue to play in the ongoing West Indies tour and the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

    Image credit: Getty

    Explaining his decision, Boult said in an NZC statement on Wednesday that read, "This has been a tough decision for me, and I'd like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point. Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream, and I'm so proud of everything I've been able to achieve with the Black Caps over the past 12 years."

    ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma - 'Want to make sure that India's future is in safe hands'

    Image credit: Getty

    "Ultimately, this decision concerns my wife Gert and our three young boys. My family has always been the biggest motivator for me, and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket," added Boult. However, he has confirmed that he is not retiring from international cricket anytime soon.

    Image credit: Getty

    Aware that his selection for NZ would now be affected, Boult communicated, "I still have a big desire to represent my country and feel I have the skills to deliver at the international level. However, I respect that not having a national contract will affect my chances of selection. As a fast bowler, I know I have a limited career span, and I feel the time is right to move into this next phase."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rohit Sharma: Want to make sure that India's future is in safe hands-ayh

    Rohit Sharma: 'Want to make sure that India's future is in safe hands'

    Shikhar Dhawan: I would like to be an asset for Team India, not a liability-ayh

    Shikhar Dhawan: 'I would like to be an asset for Team India, not a liability'

    Former ICC Elite-Panel veteran umpire Rudi Koertzen passes away tragically; social media grieves-ayh

    Former ICC Elite-Panel veteran umpire Rudi Koertzen passes away tragically; social media grieves

    Virat Kohli and other lauds CWG 2022 Indian athletes: You have brought laurels to our country-ayh

    Virat Kohli and others laud CWG 2022 Indian athletes: 'You have brought laurels to our country'

    Twitter goes gaga over Ravi Shastri's 'billion dollar picture' with Mukesh Ambani, Sundar Pichai snt

    Twitter goes gaga over Ravi Shastri's 'billion dollar picture' with Mukesh Ambani, Sundar Pichai

    Recent Stories

    Who is Anjali Arora? Kacha Badam fame's MMS Video got LEAKED RBA

    Who is Anjali Arora? Is Kacha Badam fame's MMS Video got LEAKED?

    Langya henipavirus is the latest infection to hit China know its symptoms other details gcw

    Langya henipavirus is the latest infection to hit China; know its symptoms, other details

    Month after DSP's killing during raid, Haryana govt says no illegal mining mafia in state

    Month after DSP's killing during raid, Haryana govt says no illegal mining mafia in state

    Is Liger star Vijay Deverakonda upset with Karan Johar? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Liger star Vijay Deverakonda upset with Karan Johar? Here's what we know

    Apple iPhone users get battery percentage icon with new iOS 16 beta but with a twist gcw

    Apple iPhone users finally get battery percentage icon with new iOS 16 beta

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon