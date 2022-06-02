Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shoaib Akhtar reveals what made him enjoy bowling bouncers to batters the most

    First Published Jun 2, 2022, 1:52 PM IST

    Shoaib Akhtar was the most lethal speedster in cricket to date. Meanwhile, he has revealed why he bowled bouncers to the batters and what made him enjoy it the most.

    Image credit: Getty

    Legendary former Pakistani speedster Shoab Akhtar remains the most deadly pacer to have bowled in the sport of cricket to date. Known for his rocket-speed pace, he used to terrorise batters across the globe with the same, while his lethal bouncers made life worse for them. Notably, he has bowled the fastest ball in international cricket, clocking a speed of more than 161 km/h against England in 2003, with opener Nick Knight being on the receiving end. Meanwhile, some wondered what made him bowl so many bouncers throughout his career, regardless of the format he played. On the same note, he has explained the very reason.

    Image credit: Getty

    Talking to Sportskeeda, Akhtar revealed, "I bowled bouncers because watching batters jump like monkeys were heartening to see. I'm not going to lie. I wanted to hit batters on the head, as I had the pace. It is the perk of being a fast bowler. It simply has to happen."

    ALSO READ: England Test captain Stokes backs newly-appointed Test coach McCullum to boost team spirit

    Image credit: Getty

    "The adrenaline rush is there. The hair is flying. The heartbeat is 185+. You would surely not bowl fuller. It should hit the body, aalu dikhe jism pe [swelling should appear on it]. Whenever the batter sees himself in the mirror, he should remember me. This is true love," added Akhtar.

    Image credit: Getty

    Akhtar has had a phenomenal career in the sport, bagging 178 wickets in 46 Tests at an average of 25, including 12 fifers and a couple of ten-for. In ODIs, he has scalped 247 in 163 at an economy of 4.77, with four fifers, while in T20Is, he managed 19 from 15 at 8.15.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dipika Pallikal's birthday message for hubby rcb star Dinesh Karthik will melt your hearts snt

    Dipika Pallikal's birthday message for hubby Dinesh Karthik will melt your hearts

    Bandon Mein Tha Dum Exclusive: Hanuma Vihari lauds Ajinkya Rahane captaincy during historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 win in Australia-ayh

    Exclusive: Vihari lauds Rahane's captaincy during historic 2020-21 win in Australia

    Planning to start something: Sourav Ganguly's cryptic message has Twitter guessing-ayh

    'Planning to start something': Sourav Ganguly's cryptic message has Twitter guessing

    MS Dhoni warm gesture to differently-abled fan Lavanya will melt your heart WATCH-ayh

    MS Dhoni's warm gesture to a differently-abled fan will melt your heart (WATCH)

    RIP KK, Rest In Peace Krishnakumar Kunnath: From Virender Sehwag to VVS Laxman - Sporting stars who paid tribute to the legendary singer-ayh

    RIP KK: From Virender Sehwag to VVS Laxman - Sporting stars who paid tribute to the legendary singer

    Recent Stories

    Singer KK daughter Taamara shares the last note for her father RBA

    Singer KK’s daughter Taamara shares the last note for her father

    NBA 2022 Finals, national basketball association, Game 1: Boston Celtics to list Robert Williams and Marcus Smart as questionable-ayh

    NBA 2022 Finals, Game 1: Boston Celtics to list Robert Williams and Marcus Smart as questionable

    IIFA 2022 Salman Khan to Sara Ali Khan Ananya Panday stars arrive for ceremony drb

    IIFA 2022: Salman Khan to Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, stars arrive for ceremony

    Sonia Gandhi tests COVID positive isolates self ahead of ED questioning gcw

    Sonia Gandhi tests COVID positive, isolates self ahead of ED questioning

    100 days of war in Ukraine: Here's what we know - adt

    100 days of war in Ukraine: Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon