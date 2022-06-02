Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    England Test captain Stokes backs newly-appointed Test coach McCullum to boost team spirit

    First Published Jun 2, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    England has ushered a new era under Brendon McCullum, the new Tests head coach of the side. Meanwhile, Test skipper Ben Stokes has backed him to boost the team spirit.

    English cricket is ushering in a new era under new Test head coach Brendon McCullum. England's first assignment under him would be the three-Test series at home against New Zealand from Thursday. Meanwhile, the Kiwi coach will have an arduous task in helping the English's fortune turnaround, as it lurks at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 table. McCullum would also be emotional, as he will have to do it against his national side. In the meantime, new England Test skipper Ben Stokes has backed the Kiwi to go all the way for success and would also help in boosting the team morale, which has been considerably low in the format of late.

    Speaking ahead of the series, Stokes said, "I've said to the guys who are in now: you've got the backing. It is our time, and we will dictate how things go forward. I want everyone to feel free under my captaincy. It's been a good few days working with Brendon. He is all about making everyone feel, in his own words, '10 feet tall'. I'm not nervous -- I am just very excited to get going."

    The opening Test, which is being played at Lord's in London, has been in the news lately for its low ticket sale. The Marylebone Cricket Cricket (MCC) has set an exorbitant price for the tickets, leading to the downfall in sales. Speaking on the same, Stokes reckoned, "The ticket price is something that I think will have to be looked at properly because what is cricket without its fans? What is a sport without its fans?"

    Meanwhile, New Zealand is boasting with confidence heading into the series, especially with star players like Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jameson in their squad. However, it would be wary of pacer Trent Boult's participation, coming off a tiring performance in the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking on the same, Kiwi skipper, Kane Williamson noted, "Trent is a world-class player, but we've got great variety in our bowling attack."

