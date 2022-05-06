Revealed! Newly-weds Arun Lal and Bulbul Saha's unique honeymoon destination

Former India cricketer Arun Lal married long-time friend Bulbul Saha, a teacher by profession, at a private ceremony in Kolkata on May 2.

Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal married long-time friend Bulbul Saha, a teacher by profession, at a private ceremony in Kolkata this week.

66-year-old Arun Lal and 38-year-old Bulbul Saha were reportedly dating each other for a while and got engaged last month. The ex-cricketer's first wife, Reena, is reportedly suffering from an illness and gave her consent for the wedding. The couple will reportedly take care of Lal's ailing first wife together.

Following the wedding, the couple hosted a wedding reception, which was also attended by a close friend and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

The newly-weds also spoke to the media after their wedding and were asked a host of questions. "I am very happy. This is another special moment in my life. I love Bulbul a lot and we will be a happy couple all our lives," the former cricketer, who has spent several years in the commentary box, said.

When asked where Arun Lal and his second wife Bulbul Saha, who is 28 years younger, were headed for their honeymoon, the former cricketer said, "Ranji Trophy is our honeymoon."

Arun Lal, who is the Bengal team's head coach, is headed to Bengaluru where they will be playing the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals against Jharkhand at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium from June 4 to 8. From his statement, it appears that his wife Bulbul will be there in the stands to cheer her husband's team.

