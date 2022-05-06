Revealed! Newly-weds Arun Lal and Bulbul Saha's unique honeymoon destination

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former India cricketer Arun Lal married long-time friend Bulbul Saha, a teacher by profession, at a private ceremony in Kolkata on May 2.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal married long-time friend Bulbul Saha, a teacher by profession, at a private ceremony in Kolkata this week.

    Also read: Who is Bulbul Saha, former Indian cricketer Arun Lal's 38-year-old bride?

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    66-year-old Arun Lal and 38-year-old Bulbul Saha were reportedly dating each other for a while and got engaged last month. The ex-cricketer's first wife, Reena, is reportedly suffering from an illness and gave her consent for the wedding. The couple will reportedly take care of Lal's ailing first wife together.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    Following the wedding, the couple hosted a wedding reception, which was also attended by a close friend and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

    Also read: Did you know Arun Lal's second wife Bulbul Saha and Sourav Ganguly are 'dear friends'?

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    The newly-weds also spoke to the media after their wedding and were asked a host of questions. "I am very happy. This is another special moment in my life. I love Bulbul a lot and we will be a happy couple all our lives," the former cricketer, who has spent several years in the commentary box, said.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    When asked where Arun Lal and his second wife Bulbul Saha, who is 28 years younger, were headed for their honeymoon, the former cricketer said, "Ranji Trophy is our honeymoon."

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    Arun Lal, who is the Bengal team's head coach, is headed to Bengaluru where they will be playing the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals against Jharkhand at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium from June 4 to 8. From his statement, it appears that his wife Bulbul will be there in the stands to cheer her husband's team.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    Arun Lal played 16 Tests and 13 ODIs for team India between 1982 and 1989. Post-retirement, he rose to prominence as a commentator and became a regular face behind the mic until 2016, when he was diagnosed with jaw cancer. Having battled cancer, Lal was instrumental in the Bengal team qualifying for the Ranji Trophy final 2019-20 after a gap of 13 years.

