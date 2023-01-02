Rishabh Pant car accident: Wicketkeeper moved out of ICU to private ward

Rishabh Pant was involved in a scary car accident on Friday. Meanwhile, he continues to be treated and recover at Max Hospital in Dehradun, where his condition has improved. He has been shifted to a private ward from ICU.

Image credit: PTI

Young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been shifted from the ICU to the private ward of the Max Hospital in Dehradun following an improvement in his condition. Sources said that he was moved to the private ward on Sunday evening as his situation improved, but the pain in his leg persists. No MRI is planned yet, they added. Pant was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital hours after the wicketkeeper-batsman suffered multiple injuries in a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, near Roorkee, in the early hours of Friday. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who met Pant at the hospital on Sunday, had said, quoting the cricketer, that he had lost control of his car while trying to avoid a pothole and something black on the road.

Dehradun: Shyam Sunder Sharma, Director of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) arrives at the Max Hospital to meet cricketer Rishabh Pant, in Dehradun, Saturday, Dec. 31 2022. Pant is admitted to the hospital following an accident. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_31_2022_000099B)

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma, who met the cricketer on Saturday, told reporters that the accident occurred when Pant tried to negotiate a pothole. ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant car accident - Uttarakhand govt to honour bus driver, conductor on R-Day for helping cricketer

Image credit: PTI