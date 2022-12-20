PAK vs ENG 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Stokes has had a transformative influence in the year gone by' - McCullum

PAK vs ENG 2022-23: England stunned Pakistan in the final Karachi Test by eight wickets, inflicting a 3-0 whitewash. Meanwhile, Brendon McCullum has praised Ben Stokes for his "transformative influence".

England's head coach Brendon McCullum finds it "scary" to think about how good a captain Ben Stokes can become after the team's 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan in the Test series. The former New Zealand batter, credited with bringing about a radical change in England's approach to playing Test cricket, said the team had performed incredibly well to win the series in Pakistan. "Ben has had a transformative influence in the year gone by, and his work on and off the field is fantastic. There's maverick in it and genius in a lot of it. He has an insatiable appetite to keep moving the game forward, which is super-impressive. But for me, it's the man management, the consistency of message, the pure passion and drives that he's got to make a significant difference in Test cricket and English cricket, which is most impressive," McCullum told Sky Sports. ALSO READ: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test - Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini ruled out; KL Rahul to continue leading

"So, I feel fortunate that I've taken over this job when Stokesy has got the reins, and he's only going to get better and better and better, which is quite scary. Because if he continues to improve and drive this team forward, then, with the talent within the dressing room, they will give it a good shake anyway," added McCullum.

Playing down his role in England's transformation, McCullum said Stokes has been magnificent in the series and praised the skipper's ability to get the best out of each team member. "I think this side is shaping out to be very much in the image of the captain. It is his mantra," McCullum spoke. ALSO READ: PAK vs ENG 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'It comes down to belief' - Stokes after England's 3-0 clean sweep

"He [Stokes] wants to do something significant and leave a legacy and impact on Test cricket, and he is getting there. I don't do bugger all, to be honest. I make sure that the guys remain consistent with their own beliefs and that they all want to be the best version of themselves. Honestly, it's a straightforward job. Don't tell my bosses. But, I'm enjoying myself, and I couldn't have asked for a better opportunity, to be honest," McCullum joked.

Stokes said he was delighted with the series' outcome at his post-match conference here on Tuesday. "It will sink in once we go home for Christmas and New Year. To win three nil out here is something to look back on with pride," he expressed. Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam insisted that the Test team was in a rebuilding phase. ALSO READ: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma ruled out after failing to gain full fitness - Reports

"We will look back at this series and try not to repeat the same mistakes. There were positives in this series for us, and we must learn from them," Azam said at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday. The Pakistan skipper noted that one needed experienced players in Test cricket.

