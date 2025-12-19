Image Credit : Getty

Australia star batter Travis Head has notched up his another century in the ongoing Ashes 2025 series against England at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, December 12. In the ongoing third Test at Adelaide, Head struck his second century of the Ashes 2025, scoring an unbeaten 142 off 196 balls as Australia posted a total of 271/4 in the second innings, with a 356-run lead from the first innings.

Head is currently the leading run scorer in the ongoing Ashes series, amassing 351 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 70.20 in six innings across three matches.

On that note, let’s take a look at five records Travis Head can break in the remainder of his Test career.