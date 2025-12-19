Ashes 2025, AUS vs ENG: 5 Records Travis Head Can Break in his Test Career
After his Ashes 2025 century, Travis Head is on a record-breaking path. He could set milestones from fastest centuries to top fourth-innings runs and pink-ball Test feats, potentially surpassing cricketing legends in multiple Test records.
Test Milestones Travis Head Can Achieve
Australia star batter Travis Head has notched up his another century in the ongoing Ashes 2025 series against England at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, December 12. In the ongoing third Test at Adelaide, Head struck his second century of the Ashes 2025, scoring an unbeaten 142 off 196 balls as Australia posted a total of 271/4 in the second innings, with a 356-run lead from the first innings.
Head is currently the leading run scorer in the ongoing Ashes series, amassing 351 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 70.20 in six innings across three matches.
On that note, let’s take a look at five records Travis Head can break in the remainder of his Test career.
1. Quickest to Score a Century
Travis Head is known for his explosive strokeplay and ability to score runs at a rapid pace, putting the opposition bowlers under pressure. This can be evidenced by his 83-ball 123 in Australia’s 8-wicket win at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Head has scored a Test century in under 100 balls on two occasions, with the latest 69-ball ton in the first Ashes Test. Though he is yet to break the record for the fastest century by an Australian, his ability to dominate the bowlers can give him a realistic chance whenever conditions favour batting.
Former wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist holds the record for the fastest century by an Australian, achieving the feat in just 57 balls. Overall, New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum holds the record for the fastest century in Test cricket, having smashed a 54-ball hundred against Australia in Christchurch in 2016.
2. Most Fastest Test Centuries Under 100 Balls
Former India opener Virender Sehwag holds the record for the most fastest Test centuries in under 100 balls, having achieved this feat seven times during his career. He is followed by Adam Gilchrist, who scored six centuries in under balls in his illustrious Test career. Travis Head has already scored two Test centuries in under 100 balls, and has a challenging task in hand to break Sehwag’s all-time record.
If Australian southpaw sticks to his aggressive style of batting and continues to play regular Test cricket across conditions, Travis Head could steadily add to his tally and move closer to the top of the all-time list over the course of his career. Head remains among the few modern Test batters capable of scoring at a rapid pace.
3. 5 or More Centuries by an Australian Batter at a Single Venue
In the second innings of Australia’s batting at Adelaide, Travis Head has recorded his fourth Test century at a single venue, the joint-fourth most by an Australian batter, alongside forer captain Ricky Ponting. Head is just a century away from becoming the fourth Australian batter to score five or more centuries at a single venue.
Travis Head can achieve this feat when Australia hosts New Zealand in the seven-match Test series next year, potentially joining an elite list of Australian batters to have scored five or more centuries at a single venue in his Test career.
4. Most Runs by an Australian Batter in 4th Innings
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting holds the record for the most Test runs in the fourth innings, amassing 1462 runs, including 4 centuries and 6 fifties, at an average of 50.41 in 56 matches. Travis Head has scored 612 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 47.07 in 22 matches.
Head still has years left in him to play the longest format of the game, and nd with consistent performances in fourth-innings batting, the southpaw can realistically challenge Ricky Ponting’s record for the most runs by an Australian batter in the fourth innings. Travis Head could also set new benchmarks for consistency and impact in fourth-innings batting, gradually climbing the ranks among Australia’s all-time Test greats.
5. First Left-Handed Batter to 1000 runs in Pink-Ball Tests
Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne remains the only batter to score 1000 runs in Pink-Ball Tests, which he achieved during the second Test of the Ashes 2025 series in Brisbane. Steve Smith is second on the list with 899 runs, while Travis Head is the third-leading run-getter in the Pink-Ball Tests, with 774 runs. With Pink-Ball Tests becoming a regular feature in the international calendar, Head has the realistic chances of completing the 1000-run mark in day/night conditions in Tests, cementing his legacy further.
With 226 runs needed to reach the 1000‑run mark in Pink‑ball Tests, Travis Head is well-positioned to become the first left-handed batter to achieve this milestone, further solidifying his place among Australia’s elite in day/night Test cricket.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.