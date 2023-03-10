MCC calls for 'urgent intervention' to protect international cricket amid cluttered franchise T20 leagues

International cricket is slowly taking a hit in terms of player availabilities, considering the surge in franchise T20 leagues across the globe. Meanwhile, MCC has called for an "urgent intervention" to protect international cricket's integrity.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has called for "urgent intervention" to protect international cricket, saying it is at an "important crossroads" amidst a crowded global schedule that is getting increasingly swayed by domestic leagues. The mushrooming of leagues, including the latest offering of South Africa T20 (SAT20) and International League T20 (ILT20), is putting a lot of stress on the ICC's Future Tours Programme (FTP), leading to an "alarming disparity" in the number of matches played by a minority of member nations which is neither "equitable nor sustainable", it added.

While the Big Three -- India, Australia and England -- get the lion's share of international assignments, smaller Test-playing nations such as Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe, among others, get a raw deal because of the highly tight FTP. MCC said the purpose of the meeting held in Dubai "was to examine how international cricket can be protected, amidst a global cricketing schedule that is increasingly filled with short-form franchise tournaments" and "what global cricket might look like in 10 years should it be left to evolve organically".

"The men's cricket schedule in 2023 is saturated with franchise competitions, which overlay and compete with the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP) of bilateral international cricket, recently released until 2027. The only gap in the combined schedules this year is in October and November when the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup takes place in India," MCC said in a statement on Friday.

"This trend is repeated annually, with constant overlap between international and franchise cricket, and the only clear air created for ICC Global tournaments. Of the domestic competitions, only the Indian Premier League commands anything like a window to avoid international clashes. Also notable in the new men's FTP is an alarming and growing disparity in the amount of international cricket played by a minority of member nations compared to others; a situation which is clearly neither equitable nor sustainable," added MCC.

The MCC said that while the global game had never been in a "healthier position", it added that the financial windfall should be percolated to every ICC member nation. "The committee felt strongly that the opportunity to balance the global economics of the game better must be seized now so that this current position of strength can help secure the sustainability of the international game for all ICC Member nations and future generations," it asserted.