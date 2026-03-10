Shivam Dube revealed India became a different side after losing to South Africa in the Super 8s, pulling up their socks and peaking in the T20 World Cup final.

India’s middle‑order batter Shivam Dube has said the national team turned into a completely different unit after their defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026.

India had gone unbeaten until that clash, but a heavy 76‑run loss to the Proteas left them needing victories in the remaining two matches to secure a semi‑final berth. The side responded strongly, winning both games and eventually lifting the trophy.

Team Peaked After Setback

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dube revealed that the loss acted as a turning point. “As a team, we peaked after the loss against South Africa. Before that game, we were playing well but we all pulled up our socks after that. We were a completely different team, and our best came in the final,” he said.

Dube added that every player contributed at crucial moments. “I feel that everyone is a match winner. There is no one in the side who cannot win you games. We had different performers in each game. Someone always stood up when needed,” he explained.

Dube’s Role In The Campaign

Dube was one of India’s most consistent batters in the tournament. He scored 235 runs from eight innings, striking 15 fours and 17 sixes. His middle‑order hitting rescued India in several tight situations, though his bowling contributions were limited.

Asked about his role as a power‑hitter, Dube said he relied on confidence and clarity. “I always had the confidence and just backed myself. I had worked hard on it. There was clarity in what the team wanted from me. I didn’t promise anything to myself and the goal was to win the World Cup at home,” he stated.