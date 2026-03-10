Shivam Dube received a hero’s welcome in his hometown after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. Fans celebrated his crucial batting contributions, including 235 runs in the tournament, with standout knocks in the semi‑final and final that helped secure the title.

The streets of Shivam Dube’s hometown turned into a sea of celebration as the all‑rounder returned after India’s historic T20 World Cup 2026 win. Crowds gathered to welcome him, chanting his name and waving flags, marking the homecoming of one of the tournament’s standout performers.

India’s triumph in the final against New Zealand at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium was a collective effort, but Dube’s contributions stood out. He scored 235 runs across eight innings, averaging 39.16 with a strike rate of 169.06. His ability to deliver under pressure made him a vital cog in India’s batting lineup.

Dube’s most memorable innings came in the semi‑final against England, where he struck 43 runs in a crucial chase. In the final, he remained unbeaten on 26, guiding India to victory with composure. His consistent cameos throughout the tournament ensured India had depth in the middle order, complementing the efforts of stars like Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Jasprit Bumrah.

While his bowling was used sparingly, his batting impact was undeniable. Fans and analysts hailed him as one of the most reliable finishers in the squad, a role he embraced with confidence and clarity.

As Dube arrived back home, local residents organized a celebratory procession. Traditional music, dance, and fireworks accompanied his entry, reflecting the pride of the community. Children carried posters of their hero.

Local leaders praised Dube’s achievements, noting how his journey from domestic cricket to the world stage had inspired countless youngsters. His family, who supported him throughout, stood by his side during the celebrations, visibly moved by the recognition he received.

India’s campaign was not without setbacks. The heavy defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 stage forced the team to regroup. Dube later admitted that the squad “pulled up their socks” after that loss, peaking in the final. His words resonated with fans who saw the team transform into a dominant force.