Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Virat Kohli caught snacking during Day 1's play (WATCH)

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia has come up with a sound batting performance, finishing Day 1 of the final Ahmedabad Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on top. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was caught snacking during the game, leading to a meme fest.

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Virat Kohli caught snacking during Day 1 play-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 6:07 PM IST

    The fourth and final Test between India and Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is off to a promising start, with the pitch looking comparatively better than the ones used in the last three Tests, while the visitors are off to a great start with the bat at stumps on Day 1.

    However, something caught the attention of all cricketing buffs, especially the Virat Kohli freaks. During the game, while on the field during the 22nd over of the Aussie innings, Kohli was seen supposedly biting a snack bar before passing it onto Shreyas Iyer and quickly getting on with his fielding duties at the slips.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 4TH TEST - USMAN KHAWAJA'S MAIDEN TON IN INDIA PUTS AUSTRALIA ON TOP ON DAY 1; FANS APPLAUD

    As for the Test, Australia finished the day positively on 255/4, having decided to bat first after winning the toss, with skipper Steven Smith moving in with an unchanged winning XI from the Indore Test. Opener Usman Khawaja was the star of the day, slamming his 14th Test ton and his first also in India.

    Also, Cameron Green has supported Khawaja well enough, who is just a run away from his seventh Test half-century. Considering the Indians, seamer Mohammed Shami has been the most impactful bowler so far, scalping a couple, while leg-spinner Axar Patel has been economical.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2023, 6:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Usman Khawaja maiden ton in India puts Australia on top on Day 1; fans applaud-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Usman Khawaja's maiden ton in India puts Australia on top on Day 1; fans applaud

    WPL 2023: Beth Mooney to miss season remainder with injury; Sneh Rana to lead Gujarat Giants GG-ayh

    WPL 2023: Beth Mooney to miss season remainder with injury; Sneh Rana to lead Gujarat Giants

    Holi 2023: Virat Kohli to Yuzvendra Chahal - Here is how Indian cricketers and their partners celebrated the occasion (PHOTOS)-ayh

    Holi 2023: Kohli to Chahal - Here's how Indian cricketers and their partners celebrated the occasion (PHOTOS)

    WPL 2023: Think we have shown real improvement from game to game - Sophie Devine despite RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore poor start-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'Think we have shown real improvement from game to game' - Sophie Devine despite RCB's poor start

    WPL 2023, GG vs RCB: Gujarat Giants scripts maiden win, hands Royal Challengers Bangalore third successive drubbing-ayh

    WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants scripts maiden win, hands Royal Challengers Bangalore third successive drubbing

    Recent Stories

    Namrata Malla SUPER-SEXY 9 Photos: Bhojpuri actress makes fans sweat in BOLD bikinis vma

    Namrata Malla SUPER-SEXY 9 Photos: Bhojpuri actress makes fans sweat in BOLD bikinis

    Suffering from night-time allergies? Can the mattress be the triggering factor? RBA

    Suffering from night-time allergies? Can the mattress be the triggering factor?

    Indian Navy's largest wargame Tropex, in which 70 ships, 6 submarines and over 75 aircraft participated, ends

    Indian Navy's largest wargame Tropex, in which 70 ships, 6 submarines and over 75 aircraft participated, ends

    Heatwave alert in Goa: Students affected as schools curtail class timings till noon - adt

    Heatwave alert in Goa: Students affected as schools curtail class timings till noon

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Usman Khawaja maiden ton in India puts Australia on top on Day 1; fans applaud-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Usman Khawaja's maiden ton in India puts Australia on top on Day 1; fans applaud

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon