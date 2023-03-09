IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Virat Kohli caught snacking during Day 1's play (WATCH)

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia has come up with a sound batting performance, finishing Day 1 of the final Ahmedabad Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on top. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was caught snacking during the game, leading to a meme fest.

The fourth and final Test between India and Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is off to a promising start, with the pitch looking comparatively better than the ones used in the last three Tests, while the visitors are off to a great start with the bat at stumps on Day 1.

However, something caught the attention of all cricketing buffs, especially the Virat Kohli freaks. During the game, while on the field during the 22nd over of the Aussie innings, Kohli was seen supposedly biting a snack bar before passing it onto Shreyas Iyer and quickly getting on with his fielding duties at the slips.

ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 4TH TEST - USMAN KHAWAJA'S MAIDEN TON IN INDIA PUTS AUSTRALIA ON TOP ON DAY 1; FANS APPLAUD

As for the Test, Australia finished the day positively on 255/4, having decided to bat first after winning the toss, with skipper Steven Smith moving in with an unchanged winning XI from the Indore Test. Opener Usman Khawaja was the star of the day, slamming his 14th Test ton and his first also in India.

Also, Cameron Green has supported Khawaja well enough, who is just a run away from his seventh Test half-century. Considering the Indians, seamer Mohammed Shami has been the most impactful bowler so far, scalping a couple, while leg-spinner Axar Patel has been economical.