BCCI announced a massive cash prize for India’s victorious T20 World Cup squad, rewarding players and staff after their historic triumph.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared a cash reward of ₹131 crore for the men’s national team following their triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The announcement came after India defeated New Zealand in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, securing their third title and becoming the first team to retain the trophy.

India’s campaign was marked by resilience and standout performances across the squad. The team had suffered a heavy defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 stage but regrouped to win the remaining matches, eventually peaking in the final.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav led from the front, with sharp leadership. Hardik Pandya contributed crucial all‑round displays, stabilizing the middle order and delivering breakthroughs with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded the bowling attack, consistently striking in high‑pressure moments.

Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan produced match‑winning knocks in tight contests, while Abhishek Sharma emerged as a fearless young talent, adding depth to the batting lineup. Together, these performances ensured India’s dominance and eventual title win. Reward Distribution Reflects Collective Effort

The ₹131 crore package will be distributed among players, coaches, and support staff. BCCI officials emphasized that the reward recognizes not only individual brilliance but also the collective preparation and resilience that defined India’s campaign. The board highlighted that every member of the squad contributed to the success, making the prize a symbol of shared achievement.