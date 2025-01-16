Jasprit Bumrah to Hardik Pandya; Rags to riches story of 5 cricketers

International cricket brings a shower of money for players. Indian cricketers, especially through IPL, earn well. Some players have crossed the poverty line and are now among the richest

 

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 8:08 AM IST

1. Jasprit Bumrah's inspiring journey

Jasprit Bumrah is a leading fast bowler. He has a net worth of 62 crore rupees. Few know about his childhood struggles, including a time when he couldn't afford a t-shirt or shoes. Today, through hard work, he is a millionaire

article_image2

2. Mohammed Siraj's rise to success

Mohammed Siraj quickly became a key Indian fast bowler. He reportedly has assets worth 57 crore rupees. His father drove a rickshaw to support the family and sacrificed everything for Siraj's cricket dream. Now, Siraj makes his father and country proud

article_image3

3. T Natarajan's story of perseverance

T Natarajan, while briefly in Team India, earns well through IPL and domestic cricket. He reportedly has a net worth of 14 crore rupees. He comes from a humble background with five siblings and a father who struggled to make ends meet

article_image4

4. Ravindra Jadeja's opulent lifestyle

Ravindra Jadeja is a big name in Indian cricket, with a luxurious lifestyle and a reported net worth of 120 crore rupees. His father was a security guard and his mother a nurse. His hard work and performance have made him a cricket king

article_image5

5. The Pandya brothers' journey

Hardik Pandya is a key all-rounder for India, with a net worth of 92 crore rupees. His brother, Krunal, also played for India and has assets worth 60 crore rupees. Both brothers faced financial hardship, even struggling for food, before achieving fame and fortune

