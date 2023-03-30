Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants SWOT Analysis - Captain Rahul's acid test as LSG aims to do one better

    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

    IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants fared well last season but would be aiming to go that extra mile this term. However, it will be a massive acid test for skipper KL Rahul, whose current form has been extremely turbulent. Here is the side's SWOT analysis.

    Image credit: PTI

    Wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul has been a powerhouse performer in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with multiple seasons of 500 and 600-plus runs. Still, his leadership abilities will be tested as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would like to go one better than their play-off finishes during the last edition. Dropped from the playing XI in Test matches, stripped of vice-captaincy across formats and demoted in the annual central contracts category, Rahul will need to make a personal statement not only with the bat but also as a leader of men.

    Rahul's captaincy stint with Punjab Kings (PBKS) ended on a disappointing note, and even in LSG's play-off finish in its maiden IPL appearance, nothing stood out as far as his captaincy was concerned. LSG finished third at the end of the league stage last year and bowed out of Eliminator following a loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with Rahul leading the batting charts for the side scoring 616 runs in 15 matches at 51.33 with two centuries and four half-centuries.

    If Rahul, often criticised for his striking rate in IPL, topped the batting charts and led from the front, LSG and India's right-arm fast bowler Avesh Khan finished as the most successful bowler with 18 wickets in 13 matches. However, going into IPL 2023, Lucknow will be without their most impressive bowler Mohsin Khan, who made a strong mark with his skills taking 14 wickets in nine matches, at least in the first half of IPL this year, owing to the shoulder injury.

    LSG wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock is all set to miss the first two games, at least, given that South Africa will face the Netherlands with its 2023 ICC World Cup qualification on the line. Who will partner Rahul at the all-important opening slot remains to be seen.

    Image credit: PTI

    STRENGTH
    LSG have bolstered their side this year by adding Windies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran for a whopping ₹16 crore, who led the Caribbean side in the last ICC T20 World Cup. Pooran adds more flexibility in picking its wicketkeeper, with South Africa's de Kock being the primary option. However, the most extensive area of strength is the list of all-rounders on the LSG roster.

    Along with India's Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, and Prerak Mankad, LSG also has a rich overseas presence of Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Kyle Mayers and Romario Shepherd. The spin department will have the likes of veteran India bowlers Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi. In contrast, Mark Wood and Jaydev Unadkat are experienced fast bowlers who have also won major international and domestic competitions.

    Image credit: PTI

    WEAKNESSES
    With the firepower of Rahul and de Kock at the top, LSG will have to find a resolute middle-order which can respond as per need, mainly to pick up from the starts its openers provide. Ayush Badoni started well in the last IPL season, but his form tapered off then. Hooda could be the enforcer in the middle order. Still, consistency will be a big question for the young Indian player, who has been seen in national colours regularly in the shortest format.

    Image credit: Getty

    OPPORTUNITIES
    Kyle Mayers, an exciting left-hander from the Windies, will likely open with Rahul in the first two games unless they opt for an Indian option in Deepak Hooda. It will be an excellent chance for Mayers to showcase his skills in the absence of de Kock, who is missing the first two games because of national duty. Young Jammu and Kashmir pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak or Vidarbha's Yash Thakur could get an opportunity during the tournament.

    Image credit: PTI

    THREATS
    Mohsin Khan, a find of the last IPL season, is out for at least the first five games, and it could be even more; hence Mark Wood is the only fast bowler with an x-factor in the line-up. Jaydev Unadkat has always been a lamb for slaughter in the elite Twenty20 (T20) league, save one season for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

    However, with Wood also being a bit injury prone, it will not be the best proposition to depend on an ace attack which only has Avesh Khan and Unadkat as experienced India bowlers. The likes of Yudhvir, Thakur or Delhi's Mayank Yadav are raw and untested at this level.

    (With inputs from PTI)

