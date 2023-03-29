Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root hopes to be unpredictable for bowlers in maiden stint

    "I'll try and be me as much as I can and try to be unpredictable for bowlers. I am sure I will smile and enjoy it, and will try to get the best out of myself," Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root said.

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root hopes to be unpredictable for bowlers in maiden stint snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

    Ahead of his maiden IPL stint, Rajasthan Royals' star English recruit Joe Root says he will try to "get the best out of myself" and "be unpredictable for bowlers" in the tournament beginning March 31.

    Also read: IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals SWOT analysis - Opening pair, spinners hold key to success

    "I'll try and be me as much as I can and try to be unpredictable for bowlers. I am sure I will smile and enjoy it, and will try to get the best out of myself," Root said in a team release.

    Ahead of a practice session in Jaipur, the 32-year-old spoke about his new team. "Everyone seems to want to create that feel around things that it's more than just performances on the field. They said they were delighted to get me in the auction..."

    England's ex-Test cricket captain is looking forward to the season. "It's an experience that you can't replicate anywhere else in the world. I've never experienced it before so it's all going to be very new to me, which, for an experienced player that's played a lot of international cricket, is really exciting." "I've heard a lot of things. And I'm really looking forward to living it now."

    Sharing his thoughts on the Royals' team, Root said; "Last year was an exceptional year for the franchise and I've always enjoyed watching Sanju (Samson) play. I think he's a hell of a talent and seems to keep growing every year as a player and as a leader."

    The stylish batter also spoke about how he is preparing himself for the format. "I'm just trying to be as consistent as I can be. You can always work on things slowly and in the background but ultimately you are trying to make sure that your strengths are as good as they possibly can be. And that you know you're switched on and ready for any situation and scenario that you find yourself in and you have that clarity under pressure," Root concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Eyeing turnaround, MI Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma not bogged down by expectations-ayh

    IPL 2023: Eyeing turnaround, MI skipper Rohit Sharma not bogged down by expectations

    IPL 2023: Workload is something we have the science behind it - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Workload is something we have the science behind it' - MI head coach Mark Boucher

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians coach Boucher willing to give Rohit Sharma rest if he asks for it snt

    IPL 2023: MI coach Boucher willing to give Rohit Sharma a game or two off if he asks for it

    IPL 2023: You must strike a balance - Gujarat Titans GT Kane Williamson on players skipping international cricket for T20 leagues-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'You must strike a balance' - Williamson on players skipping international cricket for T20 leagues

    IPL 2023: KKR coach Pandit hopes injured Shreyas Iyer returns 'very soon' snt

    IPL 2023: KKR coach Pandit hopes injured Shreyas Iyer returns 'very soon'

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Eyeing turnaround, MI Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma not bogged down by expectations-ayh

    IPL 2023: Eyeing turnaround, MI skipper Rohit Sharma not bogged down by expectations

    CBI ED brought all corrupt people in one party: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal AJR

    CBI, ED brought all corrupt people in one party: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    IPL 2023: Workload is something we have the science behind it - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Workload is something we have the science behind it' - MI head coach Mark Boucher

    Motorola introduces Moto G13 in India at Rs 9499 Is the new 4G smartphone worth buying gcw

    Motorola introduces Moto G13 in India at Rs 9,499; Is it worth buying?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being 'told' to 'reject' 'Oo Antava' during her and Naga Chaitanya divorce vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being 'told' to 'reject' 'Oo Antava' during her and Naga Chaitanya divorce

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon