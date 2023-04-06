Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Gurbaaz, Thakur, Chakravarthy, Suyash rattle RCB as KKR triumphs by 81 runs; fans thrilled

    IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back in style from its opening defeat to punch Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs on Thursday, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma making a difference.

    IPL 2023, Kolkata vs Bangalore: Rahmanullah Gurbaaz, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma rattle RCB as KKR triumphs by 81 runs; fans thrilled-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 11:13 PM IST

    It was a distinguished comeback from former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after a defeat in its opening tie of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). On Thursday, as it hosted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 9 at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, with the visitors coming off an opening conquest, KKR cruised to a crushing 81-run win, thanks to contributions from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma.

    Winning the toss, RCB invited KKR to bat, as the hosts lost a couple of wickets for 26 by the fourth over of the PowerPlay (PP) and were 47/3 by the seventh. Opener Gurbaz (57) and Rinku Singh (46) then added 42 for the fourth wicket, while the former slammed his maiden IPL half-century before falling to leg-spinner Karn Sharma in the 12th.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    Going down to 89/5 by the same over, Rinku and Thakur (68) changed the complexion of the KKR innings thereon, contributing to a 103-run partnership for the sixth wicket, setting the platform for a mammoth total. The stand was broken in the 19th pacer Harshal Patel who removed the former, while the latter, too, struck his maiden IPL 50 before falling six runs later, at 198, to pacer Mohammed Siraj in the subsequent over.

    Eventually, KKR posted a monumental total of 204/7, while for RCB, pacer David Willey and Karn held a couple each, whereas the former was incredibly economical. Before the beginning of the RCB chase, KKR brought handed mystery spinner Suyash his IPL debut as the Impact Player (IPL), replacing opener Venkatesh Iyer (3).

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023: 'HAD A BIT OF UNFINISHED BUSINESS' - LSG'S MARK WOOD RECALLS HIS UNIMPRESSIVE DEBUT 5 SEASONS BACK

    RCB was off to a great start, with openers Virat Kohli (21) and skipper Faf du Plessis (23) putting on 44 runs before the former was knocked over by mystery spinner Sunil Narine in the fifth over of the PP. Thereon, it was an utter collapse from the visitors, who could barely script an effective partnership, kept losing wickets regularly and were eventually bundled out for 123 by the 15th.

    Even Anuj Rawat (1) coming in for Siraj as the IP failed to make a difference for RCB. For KKR, leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy clutched four, Suyash clasped three, and Narine was the most economical.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH preview: SunRisers Hyderabad-Lucknow Super Giants, Aiden Markram, Date, Time, Venue, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH: Hyderabad hunts for inspiration from Aiden Markram to turn tables versus Lucknow

    IPL 2023: At times, even Virat Kohli.... - Harsha Bhogle opinion has fans divided-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'At times, even Virat Kohli....' - Harsha Bhogle's opinion has fans divided

    Did Pakistan cricketer Naseem Shah propose Urvashi Rautela? Fans wonder how Rishabh Pant would feel (WATCH)-ayh

    Did Pakistan cricketer Naseem Shah propose Urvashi Rautela? Fans wonder how Rishabh Pant would feel (WATCH)

    IPL 2023, RR vs PBKS: Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson blames momentum dip in middle overs for loss against Punjab Kings-ayh

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson blames momentum dip in middle overs for loss against Punjab Kings

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler could miss match vs Delhi Capitals after stiches on finger snt

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler could miss match vs Delhi Capitals after stiches on finger

    Recent Stories

    Women officers set to join Army's artillery wing, train to use howitzers, missile systems

    Women officers set to join Army's artillery wing, train to use howitzers, missile systems

    Kerala train fire attack: 'Can't believe he can do such thing,' says father of suspect Shahrukh Saifi

    Kerala train fire attack: 'Can't believe he can do such thing,' says father of suspect Shahrukh Saifi

    IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH preview: SunRisers Hyderabad-Lucknow Super Giants, Aiden Markram, Date, Time, Venue, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH: Hyderabad hunts for inspiration from Aiden Markram to turn tables versus Lucknow

    'Suga: Road To D-Day' Trailer Twitter Review: BTS Army goes gaga; hail K-pop star as 'fire breathing dragon' vma

    'Suga: Road To D-Day' Trailer Twitter Review: BTS Army goes gaga; hail K-pop star as 'fire breathing dragon'

    Dubai court awards Rs 11 crore compensation to Indian injured in bus accident anr

    Dubai court awards Rs 11 crore compensation to Indian injured in bus accident

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon