IPL 2023: 'It's the finish of the legacy of MS Dhoni' - Matthew Hayden

IPL 2023 will see MS Dhoni leading Chennai Super Kings for the record 14th time. However, Matthew Hayden feels it could be the final season for the celebrated CSK skipper, who would want to go out in style with his fans.

Image credit: PTI

Former four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be led once again for the record 14th time by its most successful skipper, the legendary MS Dhoni. Having won all four IPL titles with the side, there appears to be a strong feeling across the Indian cricket community that this could be the final season of Dhoni's exemplary career in the competition. At the same time, his former CSK teammate and opener Matthew Hayden also feels the same. Talking to Star Sports, the Australian documented, "See CSK, they notoriously find a way to do things unique and special. Take their hiatus out of their IPL, it was unfortunate the two years they weren't playing, and they came back the year after to win the IPL. It was most unexpected. And they have a way!" ALSO SEE: IPL 2023: 'On set' - Hardik Pandya returns ahead of leading Gujarat Titans in its maiden title defence

Image credit: PTI

"MS Dhoni has a way of revitalising, revamping, making it just a completely different look and feel to the side, even though it's had this great tag of having complete trust in few players and having retained most of their players. So, for MS Dhoni, I think this year, in particular, will be celebrated like no other. It's the finish, I believe, of the legacy of MS Dhoni, and he will want to go out in style with his fans, who'd want him to go out in style as well," added Hayden.

Image credit: PTI

"2023, here we go again! The IPL is on, and it's also in every venue across India post-Covid. It will be remarkable. With just the number of supporters, the Yellow Army will pile into the Chepauk Stadium. And, they [CSK] will be the same side that will be very difficult to beat at home. Their record at home, at Chepauk, is undeniably the best in the IPL," Hayden continued. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - CSK to conduct pre-season camp from Friday in the city; MS Dhoni scheduled to arrive

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons