Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: 'It's the finish of the legacy of MS Dhoni' - Matthew Hayden

    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    IPL 2023 will see MS Dhoni leading Chennai Super Kings for the record 14th time. However, Matthew Hayden feels it could be the final season for the celebrated CSK skipper, who would want to go out in style with his fans.

    Image credit: PTI

    Former four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be led once again for the record 14th time by its most successful skipper, the legendary MS Dhoni. Having won all four IPL titles with the side, there appears to be a strong feeling across the Indian cricket community that this could be the final season of Dhoni's exemplary career in the competition.

    At the same time, his former CSK teammate and opener Matthew Hayden also feels the same. Talking to Star Sports, the Australian documented, "See CSK, they notoriously find a way to do things unique and special. Take their hiatus out of their IPL, it was unfortunate the two years they weren't playing, and they came back the year after to win the IPL. It was most unexpected. And they have a way!"

    ALSO SEE: IPL 2023: 'On set' - Hardik Pandya returns ahead of leading Gujarat Titans in its maiden title defence

    Image credit: PTI

    "MS Dhoni has a way of revitalising, revamping, making it just a completely different look and feel to the side, even though it's had this great tag of having complete trust in few players and having retained most of their players. So, for MS Dhoni, I think this year, in particular, will be celebrated like no other. It's the finish, I believe, of the legacy of MS Dhoni, and he will want to go out in style with his fans, who'd want him to go out in style as well," added Hayden.

    Image credit: PTI

    "2023, here we go again! The IPL is on, and it's also in every venue across India post-Covid. It will be remarkable. With just the number of supporters, the Yellow Army will pile into the Chepauk Stadium. And, they [CSK] will be the same side that will be very difficult to beat at home. Their record at home, at Chepauk, is undeniably the best in the IPL," Hayden continued.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - CSK to conduct pre-season camp from Friday in the city; MS Dhoni scheduled to arrive

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    "That venue is a fortress. And, they [CSK] will have MS Dhoni as their captain, arguably for the last time, and that will be one of those moments that no one will ever forget. He has stayed on in the IPL to say goodbye to his fans at Chepauk, and they will turn up like you couldn't imagine," concluded Hayden.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Ahmedabad/4th Test Twitter slams India weird call to review Usman Khawaja lbw vs Australia says Worst DRS of the series-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Twitter slams India's weird call to review Khawaja's lbw; says 'Worst DRS of the series'

    Waves and shades - Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma, is grooving in her new shades (WATCH SEXY VIDEO)-ayh

    'Waves and shades' - Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, is grooving in her new shades (WATCH)

    IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya returns to the sets as he prepares to lead and defend Gujarat Titans GT title-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'On set' - Hardik Pandya returns ahead of leading Gujarat Titans in its maiden title defence

    WPL 2023, DC vs MI: Mumbai Indians asserts bragging rights in top-of-the-table tie; thrashes Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets-ayh

    WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians asserts bragging rights in top-of-the-table tie; thrashes Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey defends India's decision to rotate pacers snt

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey defends India's decision to rotate pacers

    Recent Stories

    Who is Naresh? Mahesh Babu's half-brother got married for fourth time to Pavithra Lokesh vma

    Who is Naresh? Mahesh Babu's half-brother got married to Pavithra Lokesh

    Delhi liquor policy case: 'AAP leader arrested only to be kept in jail,' says Manish Sisodia's lawyer AJR

    Delhi liquor policy case: 'AAP leader arrested only to be kept in jail,' says Manish Sisodia's lawyer

    ITI students to get extra bonus marks in Agniveer scheme; check details - adt

    ITI students to get extra bonus marks in Agniveer scheme; check details

    IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Ahmedabad/4th Test Twitter slams India weird call to review Usman Khawaja lbw vs Australia says Worst DRS of the series-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Twitter slams India's weird call to review Khawaja's lbw; says 'Worst DRS of the series'

    Cyberpunk Peach John': Japan's first AI-generated manga comic AJR

    'Cyberpunk: Peach John': Japan's first AI-generated manga comic

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon