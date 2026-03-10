Sanju Samson’s World Cup was a redemption arc. Dropped after poor form against New Zealand, he returned mid‑tournament when Abhishek Sharma faltered. His comeback began with a breezy 24 against Zimbabwe, followed by a sublime 97* off 50 against West Indies that sealed India’s semi‑final spot.

In the knockouts, Samson struck two commanding knocks of 89, putting India in control. Despite playing only five matches, his impact was so immense that he was named Player of the Tournament.