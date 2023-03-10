IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya returns to the sets as he prepares to lead and defend Gujarat Titans' title

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya is preparing himself to lead Gujarat Titans again and help it successfully defend its maiden championship from IPL 2022. Ahead of it, he is back on the set to shoot for IPL 16's commercial.

Indian all-rounder and Twenty20 International (T20I) skipper, Hardik Pandya is gearing up to put his leadership skills to the test once again, as he will be leading defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) later this month, which would be the 16th edition of the cash-rich domestic Twenty20 (T20) event.

Pandya led GT to its maiden IPL championship in his inaugural season as a captain. At the same time, it was the debut season for GT, as the side became only the second team to win the title on debut after Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2008. Also, Pandya was the fourth skipper to lift the coveted trophy in his maiden season as the leader, after Shane Warne (RR), Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers) and Ricky Ponting (Mumbai Indians).

Meanwhile, Pandya is currently not featuring for Team India in the ongoing Tests against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India is leading 2-1, while the fourth and final Test is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the all-rounder enjoyed a family break with personal commitments at this time, he will begin his preparations for his IPL 2023 title defence with GT shortly, starting with the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against the Kangaroos on March 17.

In the meantime, Pandya has already begun preparing to promote IPL 2023, as he is back on the sets of the official broadcaster, where he is shooting a promo for the upcoming 16th edition of the tournament. He is seen sitting on the sets in a recent photo he shared on his social media handles. While he captioned it, "On set 📸", his Serbia-based Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic, commented with a heart emoji. Earlier, Pandya had also shared one of the promo videos of IPL 2023.