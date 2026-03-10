- Home
T20 World Cup Prize Money: How Many Crores Did Team India Earn for the Title? Know Total Earnings
Team India is prosperous after winning theT20 World Cup 2026! They received so much money from the BCCI and ICC that it broke all records. Let's see how many crores the squad won this time and how much more than in 2024.
Team India T20 World Cup 2026 Total Earnings
The BCCI announced a massive prize of ₹131 crore for Team India after they beat New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to lift the trophy. This is a huge deal because the board broke its own previous record. Back in 2024, when Rohit Sharma's team won the World Cup in Barbados, the BCCI had given them ₹125 crore.
The prize money from the BCCI isn't just for the players. The board will also share this amount with the team's coach, the entire support staff, and even the selectors who picked this winning squad.
It's not just our home board; the International Cricket Council (ICC) also opened its treasury for the winning Indian team. As soon as they clinched the 2026 World Cup title, Team India received a prize of $3 million, which is about ₹27.48 crore. The ICC had increased the tournament's total budget by 20% this time.
Team India's earnings weren't limited to just winning the final. According to ICC rules, the team also got a separate bonus for every single match they won during the group stage and the Super-8s. The numbers show that for each of these wins, they received a reward of about ₹28.6 lakh. If you add up all these bonuses, the final prize money, and the BCCI's ₹131 crore, the total amount crosses ₹158 crore! This is believed to be the biggest reward any team has ever received in cricket history.
Usually, the BCCI gives a big chunk of this prize money to the playing-11 and the 15 players in the squad. If the major portion of the ₹131 crore is divided equally among the players, each one could get somewhere between ₹8 to ₹10 crore. Besides this, the team's head coach might get around ₹4-5 crore, and the rest of the support staff will also receive crores as a reward. However, this entire amount doesn't go straight into their bank accounts, as they have to pay a hefty 30% tax to the government on the prize money.
