IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's knock in losing cause for RCB vs DC triggers debate about 'dying' anchors in T20s

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli played a valiant knock of 55 only to end up on the losing side for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Saturday. It has spurred a debate about the "dying" role anchors in the T20 format.

Opener Virat Kohli's 55 off 46 balls in a losing cause against Delhi Capitals (DC) has fuelled the growing debate on the "dying" role of anchors in the Twenty20 (T20) format. Chasing 182, Phil Salt put on a masterclass of T20 batting as he went hammer and tongs from ball one to ensure Delhi mowed down the target with 20 balls to spare. In contrast to the home team's approach, RCB limped to 23/0 in the first four overs before breaking loose to end with 51 in the PowerPlay (PP). Kohli's approach of "taking the game deep" was understandable, considering the non-performance of the middle-order. Still, it potentially cost them 20 extra runs for what could have been a winning total at the Feroz Shah Kotla. He scored 19 off the first 18 balls he faced. CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

The game is changing rapidly, and this IPL already has the most 200-plus totals scored in a season. The batters strive to add muscle to their game to stay relevant in the shortest format. The boom or bust approach has become the need of the hour, and Salt epitomised that on Saturday night.

Earlier in the season, Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting also expressed his doubts over the future of anchors in T20s. "I believe in, you know, if you've got aggressive, powerful batsman, they can change their game to play the anchor role, but anchor role players can rarely change to be that 200 strike rate. The only one I can think of this year is Rahane," the Australian legend had said ahead of the Sunrisers game. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Why was Virat Kohli not moved after scoring 7,000 competition runs?

"I think that anchor role is dying off a bit, but it also comes down to how you're going on the day as an individual batsman. Sometimes you don't get off to the start you want to, so you're almost forced to play a different role. It's a day-by-day thing, but the actual role of someone batting an opening or batting at number three and trying to bat through the entire innings is dying off," Ponting added.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis felt that 181 was a par score but quickly added that an over of 15 or 20 runs could have made the difference in the game. That big over could have come in the PP. While Kohli went about his business and collected his sixth half-century of the season, the fearlessness of Mahipal Lomror allowed RCB to post 181. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Philip Salt's wise batting sees DC triumph over RCB by 7 wickets; social media relieved

After his best knock of the IPL in over six seasons, the Rajasthan batter explained the team's tactics when he and Kohli were in the middle. "The plan was simple when Virat bhaiya and I were batting, he would try to take the game deep, and I will push for a boundary of two in every over. The ball was turning a bit, but I took some risks, and it paid off," said Lomror referring to the two sixes he collected off Kuldeep Yadav.

He also feels anchoring an innings remains an integral part of the game. "In any game, it is not easy for a new batter to hit from ball one, irrespective of the wicket. It makes a huge difference if someone has played 30-40 balls compared to a new batter. That is why anchor becomes important. When a settled batter is in the middle, the chances are higher that he will get more boundaries than the new batter," said Lomror. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - CSK bowlers nip MI in the bud to make it season double; supporters thrilled

