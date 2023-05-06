IPL 2023: CSK bowlers nip MI in the bud to make it season double; supporters thrilled

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings gave a dominating performance to tame Mumbai Indians by six wickets in Chennai on Saturday, leaving supporters thrilled. The victory allowed the hosts to double over the visitors this season.

Former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came up with a dominating performance to outshine former five-time record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets in Match 49 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, taking MS Dhoni and co to the second spot, while Rohit Sharma and co stay at sixth. Called the 'El Clasico' of the competition, the success allowed the hosts to make it a season double over the visitors, leaving supporters delighted.

Winning the coin toss, CSK opted to defend, citing the possibility of rains. MI began torridly, losing three for just 14 by the third over of the PowerPlay (PP). Then, Nehal Wadhera (64) and Suryakumar Yadav (26) added 55 for the third wicket to bring the visitors' innings somewhat back on track.

In the 11th, Yadav was cleaned up by leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja before a 54-run partnership ensued between Wadhera and Tristan Stubbs (20). As the former brought up his maiden IPL half-century, he fell in the 18th to medium-pacer Matheesha Pathirana. Thereon, the incoming batters failed to get a stand going in the closing stages, as the side finished on a below-par total of 139/8.

For Chennai, Pathirana seized three wickets, as he also dominated with his economy, while he has claimed the most victims in death over this term (10). The hosts had already brought their Impact Player (IP) as Ambati Rayudu for Maheesh Theekshana, while spinner Raghav Goyal came in for Suryakumar. In reply, the Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (30) and Devon Conway (44) put up 46 before veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla dismissed the former in the fifth over of the PP.

However, CSK was hardly impacted by it, as Conway and Ajinkya Rahane (21) added 35 for the second wicket before the former was shown the door by Chawla, who trapped him leg-before in the ninth. Nonetheless, the job was nearly done for the hosts, as they won by six wickets by the 18th, while Conway was the top scorer, while he was trapped leg-before by medium-pace Akash Madhwal in the 17th. For Mumbai, Chawla clutched a couple, whereas Madhwal was the most economical.