Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: CSK bowlers nip MI in the bud to make it season double; supporters thrilled

    IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings gave a dominating performance to tame Mumbai Indians by six wickets in Chennai on Saturday, leaving supporters thrilled. The victory allowed the hosts to double over the visitors this season.

    IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: CSK bowlers nip MI in the bud to make it season double; supporters thrilled-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 6, 2023, 7:09 PM IST

    Former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came up with a dominating performance to outshine former five-time record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets in Match 49 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, taking MS Dhoni and co to the second spot, while Rohit Sharma and co stay at sixth. Called the 'El Clasico' of the competition, the success allowed the hosts to make it a season double over the visitors, leaving supporters delighted.

    Winning the coin toss, CSK opted to defend, citing the possibility of rains. MI began torridly, losing three for just 14 by the third over of the PowerPlay (PP). Then, Nehal Wadhera (64) and Suryakumar Yadav (26) added 55 for the third wicket to bring the visitors' innings somewhat back on track.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    In the 11th, Yadav was cleaned up by leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja before a 54-run partnership ensued between Wadhera and Tristan Stubbs (20). As the former brought up his maiden IPL half-century, he fell in the 18th to medium-pacer Matheesha Pathirana. Thereon, the incoming batters failed to get a stand going in the closing stages, as the side finished on a below-par total of 139/8.

    For Chennai, Pathirana seized three wickets, as he also dominated with his economy, while he has claimed the most victims in death over this term (10). The hosts had already brought their Impact Player (IP) as Ambati Rayudu for Maheesh Theekshana, while spinner Raghav Goyal came in for Suryakumar. In reply, the Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (30) and Devon Conway (44) put up 46 before veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla dismissed the former in the fifth over of the PP.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023, GT vs LSG - Hardik takes on Krunal in 'Battle of Pandya Brothers'

    However, CSK was hardly impacted by it, as Conway and Ajinkya Rahane (21) added 35 for the second wicket before the former was shown the door by Chawla, who trapped him leg-before in the ninth. Nonetheless, the job was nearly done for the hosts, as they won by six wickets by the 18th, while Conway was the top scorer, while he was trapped leg-before by medium-pace Akash Madhwal in the 17th. For Mumbai, Chawla clutched a couple, whereas Madhwal was the most economical.

    Last Updated May 6, 2023, 7:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, RR vs SRH preview: Rajasthan Royals versus SunRisers Hyderabad, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, RR vs SRH: Rajasthan eyes improved batting effort against Hyderabad to avoid hat-trick of defeats

    IPL 2023, GT vs LSG, Gujarat Titans versus Lucknow Super Giants preview: Hardik-Krunal-Pandya, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs LSG: Hardik takes on Krunal in 'Battle of Pandya Brothers'

    IPL 2023: 'Chance to be better' - RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli latest workout session is again an inspiration (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Chance to be better' - RCB's Virat Kohli's latest workout session is again an inspiration (WATCH)

    IPL 2023: Is Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic's exquisite workout her fitness mantra? (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's exquisite workout her fitness mantra? (WATCH)

    NO MORE CRUTCHES Day - Rishabh Pant gets back to walking on his legs (WATCH)

    'NO MORE CRUTCHES Day' - Rishabh Pant gets back to walking on his legs (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Safe Kerala AI camera project: Pinarayi government hit with Rs 100 crore scam claim

    'Safe Kerala' AI camera project: Pinarayi government hit with Rs 100 crore scam claim

    IPL 2023, RR vs SRH preview: Rajasthan Royals versus SunRisers Hyderabad, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, RR vs SRH: Rajasthan eyes improved batting effort against Hyderabad to avoid hat-trick of defeats

    Manipur violence: UAVs, army helicopters patrolling Myanmar border

    Manipur violence: UAVs, army helicopters patrolling Myanmar border

    IPL 2023, GT vs LSG, Gujarat Titans versus Lucknow Super Giants preview: Hardik-Krunal-Pandya, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs LSG: Hardik takes on Krunal in 'Battle of Pandya Brothers'

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'People are fighting Karnataka Assembly election on behalf of BJP,' says PM Modi AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'People are fighting Assembly polls on behalf of BJP,' says PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon