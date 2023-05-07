Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Why was Virat Kohli not moved after scoring 7,000 competition runs?

    First Published May 7, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli scored 7,000 runs in the event, becoming the first batter to do so. However, he was not moved by it as Royal Challengers Bangalore went down to Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Saturday.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    Opener Virat Kohli on Saturday became the first player to amass 7,000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Still, for the superstar batter, it was just "another" milestone in his illustrious career, and he said he wants to put his head down and continue to work hard. Kohli hit 55 off 46 balls for his sixth half-century of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, where he began his cricket journey, as he helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post 181/4 against Delhi Capitals (DC).

    Kohli was playing in his 233rd match since the inception of the IPL in 2008 when he reached the 7,000-run milestone. He had come into the game with 6,988 runs from 232 matches. "7,000 runs is just another milestone during the journey of what I'm trying to do for my team. It's a nice number when you try to do something for your team. I want to put my head down and continue to work hard," Kohli said after his landmark 50.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    Kohli's family and his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma were at the stadium to watch the former India captain play his homecoming match. He touched Sharma's feet before the game to pay respect to his coach. "It's a special moment ... my family is here, my coach is here, cricket is just a part of my life. I was honoured to get a pavilion named after me. I started my journey here and started playing for Delhi here. I never imagined all these things would come there, and there's gratitude for all this," said the 34-year-old right-handed batter.

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    On the scintillating innings played by Mahipal Lomror, who hit 54 not out off 29 balls, Kohi said, "It was unbelievable, and Faf and I thought 160 would be a good score. Mahipal came and changed the game, shifting the momentum towards us. My job was to bat deep and get those late runs, but DK [Dinesh Karthik] and Mahipal [Lomror] also did a tremendous job. It gives the senior guys like me and Faf much confidence at this tournament stage. It's a great sign for the team."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC World Cup 2023: PCB asks 'written guarantee' from BCCI for Pakistan participation - Details here-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: PCB asks 'written guarantee' from BCCI for Pakistan's participation - Details here

    IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Philip Salt wise batting sees DC triumph over RCB by 7 wickets; social media relieved-ayh

    IPL 2023: Philip Salt's wise batting sees DC triumph over RCB by 7 wickets; social media relieved

    IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: CSK bowlers nip MI in the bud to make it season double; supporters thrilled-ayh

    IPL 2023: CSK bowlers nip MI in the bud to make it season double; supporters thrilled

    IPL 2023, RR vs SRH preview: Rajasthan Royals versus SunRisers Hyderabad, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, RR vs SRH: Rajasthan eyes improved batting effort against Hyderabad to avoid hat-trick of defeats

    IPL 2023, GT vs LSG, Gujarat Titans versus Lucknow Super Giants preview: Hardik-Krunal-Pandya, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs LSG: Hardik takes on Krunal in 'Battle of Pandya Brothers'

    Recent Stories

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty pens compelling storyline for first draft; know details vma

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty pens compelling storyline for first draft; know details

    Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twinned in matching headpieces at King Charles coronation gcw

    Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twinned in matching headpieces at King Charles's coronation

    IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav Tourist train covering 'Golden Triangle with Hyderabad and Goa' from Kerala anr

    IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav Tourist train covering 'Golden Triangle with Hyderabad and Goa' from Kerala

    What obstacles did Katy Perry face during King Charles coronation? Know details here ADC

    What obstacles did Katy Perry face during King Charles coronation? Know details here

    ICC World Cup 2023: PCB asks 'written guarantee' from BCCI for Pakistan participation - Details here-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: PCB asks 'written guarantee' from BCCI for Pakistan's participation - Details here

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon