IPL 2023: Why was Virat Kohli not moved after scoring 7,000 competition runs?

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli scored 7,000 runs in the event, becoming the first batter to do so. However, he was not moved by it as Royal Challengers Bangalore went down to Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Saturday.

Image credit: PTI

Opener Virat Kohli on Saturday became the first player to amass 7,000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Still, for the superstar batter, it was just "another" milestone in his illustrious career, and he said he wants to put his head down and continue to work hard. Kohli hit 55 off 46 balls for his sixth half-century of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, where he began his cricket journey, as he helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post 181/4 against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Kohli was playing in his 233rd match since the inception of the IPL in 2008 when he reached the 7,000-run milestone. He had come into the game with 6,988 runs from 232 matches. "7,000 runs is just another milestone during the journey of what I'm trying to do for my team. It's a nice number when you try to do something for your team. I want to put my head down and continue to work hard," Kohli said after his landmark 50.

