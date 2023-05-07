IPL 2023: Why was Virat Kohli not moved after scoring 7,000 competition runs?
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli scored 7,000 runs in the event, becoming the first batter to do so. However, he was not moved by it as Royal Challengers Bangalore went down to Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Saturday.
Opener Virat Kohli on Saturday became the first player to amass 7,000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Still, for the superstar batter, it was just "another" milestone in his illustrious career, and he said he wants to put his head down and continue to work hard. Kohli hit 55 off 46 balls for his sixth half-century of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, where he began his cricket journey, as he helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post 181/4 against Delhi Capitals (DC).
Kohli was playing in his 233rd match since the inception of the IPL in 2008 when he reached the 7,000-run milestone. He had come into the game with 6,988 runs from 232 matches. "7,000 runs is just another milestone during the journey of what I'm trying to do for my team. It's a nice number when you try to do something for your team. I want to put my head down and continue to work hard," Kohli said after his landmark 50.
Kohli's family and his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma were at the stadium to watch the former India captain play his homecoming match. He touched Sharma's feet before the game to pay respect to his coach. "It's a special moment ... my family is here, my coach is here, cricket is just a part of my life. I was honoured to get a pavilion named after me. I started my journey here and started playing for Delhi here. I never imagined all these things would come there, and there's gratitude for all this," said the 34-year-old right-handed batter.
On the scintillating innings played by Mahipal Lomror, who hit 54 not out off 29 balls, Kohi said, "It was unbelievable, and Faf and I thought 160 would be a good score. Mahipal came and changed the game, shifting the momentum towards us. My job was to bat deep and get those late runs, but DK [Dinesh Karthik] and Mahipal [Lomror] also did a tremendous job. It gives the senior guys like me and Faf much confidence at this tournament stage. It's a great sign for the team."
