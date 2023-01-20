Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: 'Delhi Capitals would still love to have Rishabh Pant around' - Ricky Ponting

    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 5:27 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals would be without the services of its skipper Rishabh Pant, who will be out of action for most of the years after surviving a horrific car crash. Meanwhile, DC head coach Ricky Ponting still wants him in the dressing room.

    Image credit: Delhi Capitals

    Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting desires to have "cultural leader" Rishabh Pant in the dugout in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). Ruled out of the tournament after prevailing in a horrid car mishap last month, the young Indian wicketkeeper and DC skipper is nowadays convalescing, having undergone a series of surgeries in Mumbai.

    "You can't replace those guys, simple as that. They don't grow on trees. Players like that. We've got to look at, and we already are a replacement to come into the squad, a wicketkeeper-batsman. If he's not physically fit enough to play, we'd still love to have him around," Ponting spoke on the ICC Review show.

    ALSO READ: IND VS NZ 2022-23, 1ST ODI - TEAM INDIA FINED 60 PER CENT OF MATCH FEES FOR SLOW OVER-RATE

    Image credit: Delhi Capitals

    "He's [Pant] the cultural leader around the group, being the captain, and that attitude and infectious smile and laughs are what we all love so much about him. If he can travel and be around the team, then I want him to sit beside me in the dugout every day of the week. I'll certainly be making sure, come the middle of March when we get together in Delhi and start our camps and stuff, if he's able to be there, then I want him around the whole time," added Ponting.

    Image credit: Getty

    India will play Australia in a highly-anticipated approaching four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The two teams look on course to clash again in June during the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final. But, Ponting considers that missing Pant's services will be a huge loss for India versus Australia.

    ALSO READ: Cricket bat industry in Kashmir stares into oblivion amid growing willow cleft shortage

    Image credit: Getty

    "I think he's [Pant] ranked in the top six-seven Test batsmen in the world, isn't he? When he first started, we all thought he would be a better T20 and one-day batsman than a Test batsman, but it's worked the other way. His Test cricket has been remarkable," Ponting questioned, with Pant currently ranked seventh in the ICC Test Rankings for batters.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Even the series coming up against Australia, the four-Test series there, we know how he [Pant] played against Australia in Australia last time. He'd have been looking forward to that series, and the rest of the world would have been looking forward to watching him play," concluded Ponting.

    ALSO READ: MCC MAKES ANOTHER MODIFICATION TO LAW GOVERNING NON-STRIKER'S RUN-OUT POST ADAM ZAMPA BBL INCIDENT

    Image credit: PTI

    The 25-year-old Pant travelled from Delhi to Roorkee when his car crashed on December 29. The high-profile wicketkeeper-batter was brought to a local hospital before being transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Then, Pant was airlifted to Mumbai, where he successfully experienced three surgeries by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket bat industry in Kashmir stares into oblivion amid growing willow cleft shortage-ayh

    Cricket bat industry in Kashmir stares into oblivion amid growing willow cleft shortage

    MCC makes another modification to law governing non-striker run-out post Adam Zampa BBL incident-ayh

    MCC makes another modification to law governing non-striker's run-out post Adam Zampa BBL incident

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Exclusive: Shubman Gill coach Yograj reveals how Yuvraj Singh played key role in improving double centurion's batting-ayh

    Exclusive: Gill's mentor Yograj reveals how Yuvraj played key role in improving double centurion's batting

    Hashim Amla announces retirement from professional cricket; social media hails incredible career-ayh

    Hashim Amla announces retirement from professional cricket; social media hails incredible career

    ind vs nz 2022-23 hyderabad odi Another product from Bracewell family Michael reveals his secret of success after epic innings snt

    Another product from Bracewell family, NZ's Michael reveals his secret of success after thriller against India

    Recent Stories

    We recognise the gaps... Air India after DGCA's action in urination incident - adt

    'We recognise the gaps...' Air India after DGCA's action in urination incident

    Abhay Deol on why audiences are rejecting Hindi films, says, 'People are getting exposed to global stuff' vma

    Abhay Deol on why audiences are rejecting Hindi films, says, 'People are getting exposed to global stuff'

    Should be a beacon for others to learn WHO officials lauds India's G20 Presidency AJR

    'Should be a beacon for others to learn': WHO officials lauds India's G20 Presidency

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Team India fined 60 per cent of match fees for slow over-rate against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: Team India fined 60 per cent of match fees for slow over-rate

    2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift launched Here is everything you need to know about it gcw

    Things you need to know about 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon