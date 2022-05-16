Shikhar Dhawan turns actor? Indian cricketer and PBKS star's debut movie to hit screens this year

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Indian cricketer and Punjab Kings' star Shikhar Dhawan is set to enthral fans with his acting skills.

One of India's most celebrated cricketers, Shikhar Dhawan, has enthraled fans with this explosive batting for years now and is reportedly set to step into the world of acting. Also read: IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as both battle for playoffs

According to a Pinkvilla report, the Punjab Kings star is set to make his debut on the silver screen and is already finished shooting for a mainstream movie. However, there is no clarity on the name of the film.

Quoting a source close to the development, the report said, "Shikhar always had huge respect for actors, and when he was offered this part, he was happy to come aboard. The makers felt that Shikhar suits the character and reached out to him a few months back."

This report comes months after the Indian cricketer was reportedly spotted on the sets of Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Clarifying that Dhawan will portray an important role in the movie, the source added, "It's a proper full length role and is not a cameo. His part is pivotal to the film, which is expected to release sometime this year."

Dhawan, who is currently playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, is leading the race to lead Team India in the upcoming series against South Africa and Ireland. The PBKS opener had captained a second-string Team India in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka last year.

