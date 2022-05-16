Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as both battle for playoffs

    Monday, Punjab Kings is up against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022. Both teams are in a fierce battle for playoffs, as we present the best Fantasy XI tips, along with the probables and more.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals Fantasy Prediction: Tips, probable Playing XI, where to watch and more-ayh
    Match 64 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) happens between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC). On Monday, it takes place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both teams are engaged in a tough battle for the playoffs. A win for either side makes it a solid favourite to make it to the playoffs. However, it is difficult to predict an outright winner in this tie, given how evenly poised both the teams are and how they have fared in IPL 2022. Nonetheless, we predict the best possible Fantasy XI, along with the probables and other match details.

    Batters - David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Rovman Powell
    Warner and Dhawan would undoubtedly give an explosive start, as has been the case with them in IPL 2022, while Powell will be a stronghold at number three or in the middle order.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - PBKS vs DC (Match 64)

    Wicketkeeper - Rishabh Pant
    He is the only man in this department who is in an acceptable form, making him a no-brainer here.

    All-rounders: Axar Patel and Liam Livingstone (c)
    Axar has been highly effective with his leg spins and can be effective with the bat if needed, especially as a finisher. As for Livingstone, he has impressed across departments and can be a lethal finisher with the bat too. The latter's constant effectiveness makes him the skipper.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada (c), Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Rahul Chahar
    Kuldeep and Chahar have been highly unpredictable with their tricky spins, and they are once again sure to make things difficult for the batters, as has been the case this season. As for the remaining trio, they have constantly delivered with the pace, especially Rabada, who can be deadly in the death overs, making him Livingstone's deputy.

    Probable XI
    PBKS:     Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Raajpaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Ashdeep Singh.
    DC: Srikar Bharat/Mandeep Singh/, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, PBKS VS DC - KULDEEP YADAV WANTS DELHI NOT TO REPEAT PAST MISTAKES

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 16, 2022 (Monday)
    Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: Team chasing wins due to the dew factor

