Image Credit : ANI

The opening day of the second and final Test of the series was dominated by Indian bowlers, keeping South Africa on the back foot at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, on Saturday, November 22.

At the end of Day 1, South Africa posted a total of 247/6 in 81.2 overs, with Senuran Muthusamy and Kyle Verreyene batting on 25 and 1. India, on the other hand, bowled with discipline and precision throughout the day, with Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja picking up crucial wickets to maintain control and put the Proteas under sustained pressure heading into Day 2.

On that note, let’s take a look at key talking points from India’s outing on Day 1 of the Guwahati Test.