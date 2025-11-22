Travis Head scored 123 off 83 balls, including a 69-ball century, to lead Australia to an 8-wicket win in the Ashes 2025 opener. His aggressive innings dismantled England’s attack, giving Australia a 1-0 series lead and earning widespread fan praise.

Australia opener Travis Head unleashed his firepower in the fourth innings of the first Ashes 2025 Test against England at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, November 22. Australia took a five-match Test series lead 1-0 with a dominant 8-wicket victory on Day 2 of the Ashes 2025 opener in Perth.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After bundling out England for 164 and setting a modest 205-run target, Australia chased it down comfortably in 28.2 overs and three days to spare for an 8-wicket win over the Ben Stokes-led touring party. Travis Head was the star performer in Australia’s run chase as he played a brilliant innings of 123 off 83 balls, including 16 fours and 4 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 148.19.

Apart from Head, Marnus Labuschagne contributed significantly to Australia’s run chase with an unbeaten knock of 51 off 49 balls, including 6 fours and 1 ball, at a strike rate of 104.08. England were left reeling after a second innings collapse, unable to contain Australia’s aggressive batting and fell short of mounting any meaningful resistance in the final chase.

Travis Head Bazballed England with a 69-Ball Century

Travis Head was completely in beast mode in Australia’s run chase as he unleashed his firepower on England bowlers, attacking loose deliveries, finding boundaries at will, and keeping the scoring rate high to dominate the chase from start to finish. Head was a makeshift opener after Usman Khawaja was ruled out of the final innings due to back spasms.

However, the southpaw took charge of Australia’s run chase at the outset and punished anything loose, setting the tone for a dominant and entertaining run chase. Travis Head formed a 75-run opening partnership with debutant Jake Weatherald before the latter’s dismissal for 23. Thereafter, Head was joined by Marnus Labuschagne at the crease and steadied Australia’s run chase.

Head was at his aggressive best as he completed his first fifty of the ongoing Ashes series in 36 balls. From then on, the 31-year-old shifted his gear and took the England bowlers to the cleaners, completing his match-winning century in just 69 balls, which is the second-fastest in the Ashes history. Travis Head just took 33 balls to add the next 50 runs, turning his innings into a whirlwind display of power-hitting and dominating the England attack with relentless boundaries.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Travis Head was hoping to remain unbeaten throughout Australia’s run chase before he was dismissed by Brydon Carse for 123 at 192/2. Alongside his century knock, Head formed a 117-run stand for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne, trouncing England’s bowlers and sealing Australia’s 8-wicket victory emphatically.

Fans Go Berserk over Travis Head’s Masterclass

Travis Head’s 69-ball century in Australia’s run chase left fans stunned as they flooded social media with praise, adulation, hailing his aggressive masterclass and match-winning performance in the Ashes 2025 opener in Perth.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts were quite vocal about Head’s blistering innings, calling his 123-run knock ‘insane’ and ‘outrageous’ as they hailed it as a sensational display of power-hitting, wit, and timing, praising Australia's southpaw for single-handedly dismantling England’s bowling attack.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

With his 123-run knock in Australia’s run chase, Travis Head has completed 4000 runs in his Test career. In 61 Test matches, Head has aggregated 4107 runs, including 10 centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 42.34.

Meanwhile, Australia will take on England in the second Ashes 2025 Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 4, Thursday. The second match of the Ashes series will be a Pink-Ball Test and is expected to draw huge crowds as fans look forward to another high-octane clash between the two rivals under lights.