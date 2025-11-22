Image Credit : Getty

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-match Ashes series with a commanding eight-wicket win over England in the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, November 22. The Perth opener concluded in just two days, making it the first Ashes match to be finished in under two days in Australia.

With a 205-run target after bundling out England for 164 in the second innings on Day 2, Australia chased it down comfortably in 28.2 overs, with Travis Head playing a brilliant knock of 123 off 83 balls, including 16 fours and 4 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 148.19. His 117-run stand for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne, who was unbeaten on 51 off 49 balls, helped Australia chase down the target with ease.

As Australia sealed the victory in the Perth opener, let’s take a look at key talking points from the opening match of the Ashes series.