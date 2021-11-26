  • Facebook
    IPL 2022: Sanju Samson remains in Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals to retain 4 players

    First Published Nov 26, 2021, 11:29 AM IST
    The IPL 2022 will have a mega auction. Meanwhile, as for the retentions, Rajasthan Royals has retained Sanju Samson, while four retentions are in place for Delhi Capitals.

    The mega auction is all set to take place before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Also, the IPL Governing Council has allowed a maximum of four retentions for a franchise. With November 30 being the last date, the retention list of a couple of teams has been revealed. Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have given clarity on their retentions.

    RR has only done one retention in the form of its skipper and wicketkeeper-opener Sanju Samson. As per ESPNCricinfo, the 27-year-old would continue to lead the side. He has agreed to a contract of ₹14 crore per season. Also, for the remaining three slots, wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, pacer Jofra Archer, all-rounder Liam Livingstone and uncapped opener Yashasvi Jaiswal happen to be in contention.

     

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: - Defending champion Chennai Super Kings likely to kick start campaign from April 2 at Chepauk

    While Ben Stokes happens to be another guy who could contend the list, his stance remains unclear. However, RR can still bid for him during the auction. If RR retains four players, it will leave it with a purse of ₹48 crore, while the final retention list for RR is likely to be declared by Sunday.

    In the meantime, DC will retain four players in the form of wicketkeeper-skipper Rishabh Pant, opener Prithvi Shaw, all-rounder Axar Patel and pacer Anrich Nortje. However, former skipper Shreyas Iyer, from who Pant took over the captaincy duties after the former was out due to a shoulder injury during the India leg of IPL 2021, has entered the auction pool and is unlikely to be re-owned by DC.

