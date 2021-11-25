  • Facebook
    IPL 2022: Defending champion Chennai Super Kings likely to kick start campaign from April 2 at Chepauk

    First Published Nov 25, 2021, 12:07 PM IST
    Preparations for Indian Premier League 2022 are seemingly underway, with reports suggesting the opening game to be played on April 2 involving Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.

    The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) would be bigger and better, with a couple of new teams competing and making the tournament a ten-team affair. As per reports, the season is likely to start from April 2, with defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing its opening game at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium.

    As per Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has let the franchises know that April 2 is the likely date, with Chennai being the venue. The season will have 74 matches instead of the regular 60, which will span over 60 days, making the final tentatively somewhere around the first week of June.

     

    Every side is expected to play a minimum of 14 matches, with games against seven sides being home and away. As a part of the tradition, defending champion CSK will open the proceedings at its home venue in Chennai. However, it remains to be seen if it would be against Mumbai Indians (MI), which is usually the case as it is the top-draw match.

    Unlike IPL 2021, which was split due to COVID and held in India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), IPL 2022 would be held entirely in India, with BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirming it. However, if the matches will be played across the venues of the participating franchises remain to be seen. At the same time, the final, too, is likely to be held in Chennai. Also, the mega auction before the season is expected to be held in the first week of January.

     

    India's tour of South Africa
    Meanwhile, it has also been learnt that India is expected to leave for South Africa on December 8, a day after the conclusion of its ongoing two-Test series at home against New Zealand. India will be playing three Tests and One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and four Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). The tour starts with the Tests on December 17.

