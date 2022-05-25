Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: 'Sometimes you got to swallow your ego; don't panic' - Jos Buttler

    First Published May 25, 2022, 3:06 PM IST

    Jos Buttler could not steer Rajasthan Royals into the IPL 2022 final in the first attempt in Qualifier 1. However, his classic knock of 89 impressed all while he admitted not panicking this time.

    Image credit: PTI

    It was an impressive outing by English opener Jos Buttler for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) against new team Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Playoffs. Played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, RR lost by seven runs closely, while Buttler's classy knock of 89 was not enough to get the job done. RR will now have a second chance in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Meanwhile, the Englishman spoke about his knock following a disturbed patch in the last few games and ensured he did not panic this time.

    Image credit: PTI

    Buttler said, during the post-match press conference, "I was determined to hang in there. Sometimes you got to swallow your ego. If you are finding it hard, you are finding it hard. I don't try to force too much, don't panic. The opposition would prefer me to panic and get out and hang in there. I knew at some point I would get away. I trusted myself. Today, it came late in the innings."

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: PTI

    "Yes, I was finding it tough to start with, and then Sanju [Samson] came in and played well from ball one. He took a lot of pressure off me. I wouldn't say it was my most fluent innings, but I just tried to hang in there and managed to get a little bit away in the end," added Buttler.

    Image credit: PTI

    RR was outplayed by the GT pair of skipper Hardik Pandya and David Miller. Buttler reckoned on the same, "We could not break that partnership. It would have been crucial for us if we managed to take a wicket and found a way to break that partnership. The deeper they took, the harder it became for us."

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: 'MS Dhoni has played a big role in my life' - Hardik Pandya

    However, Buttler acclaimed off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for putting on a show in IPL 2022, despite going wicketless on Tuesday. "Those two guys have been outstanding for us this season. It's a tough place for bowlers -- spin or pace bowling. It's a small ground with a fast outfield. A lot of boundaries are available on this particular ground. So it is always going to be tough. There was a bit of dew also in the second innings," he concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: A baseball stadium being considered as potential venue in USA?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: A baseball stadium being considered as potential venue in USA?

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), Indian Premier League, GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya-David Miller cruise Gujarat into final against Rajasthan; netizens run amok-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), GT vs RR: Pandya-Miller cruise Gujarat into final; netizens run amok

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), Indian Premier League, GT vs RR: Lucky Jos Buttler steers Rajasthan to 188/6 against Gujarat, social media praises-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), GT vs RR: Lucky Jos Buttler steers Rajasthan to 188/6, social media praises

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, Ravichandran Ashwin: The day I stop losing the passion, I will be done with the game-ayh

    Ravichandran Ashwin: 'The day I stop losing the passion, I will be done with the game'

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, Sachin Tendulkar: Arjun path is going to be challenging and difficult-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar: 'Arjun's path is going to be challenging and difficult'

    Recent Stories

    Traffic police not allowed to stop car bike to check documents announces Mumbai Commissioner gcw

    Traffic police not allowed to stop car, bike to check documents, announces Mumbai Commissioner

    NIA seeks death penalty for Yasin Malik, verdict reserved - adt

    NIA seeks death penalty for Yasin Malik, verdict reserved

    NBA 2022 Western Conference Finals, National Basketball Association: Luka Doncic bounces back to help Dallas Mavericks stay alive vs Golden State Warriors-ayh

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Doncic bounces back to help Mavericks stay alive vs Warriors

    football Chelsea sale timeline From Russian invasion of Ukraine to UK Govt nod snt

    Chelsea sale timeline: From Russian invasion of Ukraine to UK Govt nod

    Texas shooting 18 year old gunman was bullied came from disturbed home life suggest reports gcw

    Texas shooting: 18-year-old gunman was bullied, came from disturbed home life, suggest reports

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon