IPL 2022: 'Sometimes you got to swallow your ego; don't panic' - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler could not steer Rajasthan Royals into the IPL 2022 final in the first attempt in Qualifier 1. However, his classic knock of 89 impressed all while he admitted not panicking this time.

It was an impressive outing by English opener Jos Buttler for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) against new team Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Playoffs. Played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, RR lost by seven runs closely, while Buttler's classy knock of 89 was not enough to get the job done. RR will now have a second chance in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Meanwhile, the Englishman spoke about his knock following a disturbed patch in the last few games and ensured he did not panic this time.

Buttler said, during the post-match press conference, "I was determined to hang in there. Sometimes you got to swallow your ego. If you are finding it hard, you are finding it hard. I don't try to force too much, don't panic. The opposition would prefer me to panic and get out and hang in there. I knew at some point I would get away. I trusted myself. Today, it came late in the innings." FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

"Yes, I was finding it tough to start with, and then Sanju [Samson] came in and played well from ball one. He took a lot of pressure off me. I wouldn't say it was my most fluent innings, but I just tried to hang in there and managed to get a little bit away in the end," added Buttler.

