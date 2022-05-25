IPL 2022: 'Sometimes you got to swallow your ego; don't panic' - Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler could not steer Rajasthan Royals into the IPL 2022 final in the first attempt in Qualifier 1. However, his classic knock of 89 impressed all while he admitted not panicking this time.
It was an impressive outing by English opener Jos Buttler for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) against new team Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Playoffs. Played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, RR lost by seven runs closely, while Buttler's classy knock of 89 was not enough to get the job done. RR will now have a second chance in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Meanwhile, the Englishman spoke about his knock following a disturbed patch in the last few games and ensured he did not panic this time.
Buttler said, during the post-match press conference, "I was determined to hang in there. Sometimes you got to swallow your ego. If you are finding it hard, you are finding it hard. I don't try to force too much, don't panic. The opposition would prefer me to panic and get out and hang in there. I knew at some point I would get away. I trusted myself. Today, it came late in the innings."
"Yes, I was finding it tough to start with, and then Sanju [Samson] came in and played well from ball one. He took a lot of pressure off me. I wouldn't say it was my most fluent innings, but I just tried to hang in there and managed to get a little bit away in the end," added Buttler.
RR was outplayed by the GT pair of skipper Hardik Pandya and David Miller. Buttler reckoned on the same, "We could not break that partnership. It would have been crucial for us if we managed to take a wicket and found a way to break that partnership. The deeper they took, the harder it became for us."
However, Buttler acclaimed off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for putting on a show in IPL 2022, despite going wicketless on Tuesday. "Those two guys have been outstanding for us this season. It's a tough place for bowlers -- spin or pace bowling. It's a small ground with a fast outfield. A lot of boundaries are available on this particular ground. So it is always going to be tough. There was a bit of dew also in the second innings," he concluded.