A reunion in Ranchi stole the spotlight before India’s ODI series, blending nostalgia with fresh energy.

India’s preparations for the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa, beginning Sunday at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium, were marked by a heartwarming reunion in Ranchi. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad visited MS Dhoni at his residence on Thursday, creating a social media storm.

Kohli’s arrival drew the loudest cheers. His bond with MS Dhoni remains one of Indian cricket’s most iconic partnerships, defined by trust and leadership across formats. Visuals of Dhoni greeting Kohli and welcoming him inside quickly went viral, but what truly captivated fans was Dhoni personally driving Kohli in his car after the gathering.

The clip showed Dhoni at the wheel and Virat Kohli seated beside him, waving to ecstatic supporters lining the streets. Within minutes, the video flooded platforms, evoking nostalgia for an era shaped by their combined brilliance. Many fans hailed it as the “moment of the year.”

Pant and Gaikwad also joined the visit, continuing a tradition of players meeting Dhoni whenever the national team plays in his hometown. Pant, who has long seen Dhoni as a mentor, arrived with teammates, while Gaikwad shared an easy familiarity with his Chennai Super Kings captain.

The reunion came at a crucial time for India. With KL Rahul leading the ODI squad in the absence of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, the team is seeking to reset after a disappointing Test series. Kohli’s return to the ODI setup is expected to anchor batting stability, and his presence at Dhoni’s residence symbolised renewed energy and togetherness within the squad.

Players had reached Ranchi earlier in the week and paused their training schedule for the visit. Outside Dhoni’s residence, crowds gathered throughout the day, cheering as each star arrived. Photos and videos circulated widely, capturing moments that blended warmth, nostalgia and anticipation ahead of the white-ball assignment.