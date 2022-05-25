IPL 2022: 'MS Dhoni has played a big role in my life' - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has steered Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final. Meanwhile, he is satisfied with his swansong career and has hailed MS Dhoni for shaping his career.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been on a roll since taking up the leadership duties with new side Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He has steered the side into the final, defeating former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2022 Playoffs at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. As a result, Pandya has become one of the notable few IPL skippers to enter the final on debut. While a few have been surprised with what he has achieved in his career so far, he is happy that his name has been selling of late, besides thanking legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

During the post-match press conference, Pandya noted, "People always talk. That's their job. I can't help. The name 'Hardik Pandya' always sells. I've no problem with it. I take it easy with a smiling face." Pandya was released by his record-five time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) due to poor form before delivering well for his home franchise, thanks to Dhoni's guidance. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

"Mahi bhai has played a big role in my life. He's a dear brother, a dear friend, and family to me. I've learnt a lot of good things from him. It was more about being individually strong, which I'm proud of myself and how I managed all the parts," added Pandya.

"Before the captaincy, I always made sure that I approached all the situations in a cool-headed way. Generally, you make better decisions that way. It was important for me in my life and my cricketing journey to give that 10-second extra rather than rushing in," Pandya continued. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), GT vs RR - Pandya-Miller cruise Gujarat into final; netizens run amok

