Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 Final: "Use this hurt to achieve more" - Jos Buttler tells RR teammates post defeat

    First Published May 30, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

    MVP and Orange Cap Winner Jos Buttler wants his fellow Rajasthan Royals teammates to use the IPL 2022 this loss as motivation for the future.

    Image credit: PTI

    The Rajasthan Royals (RR) journey to the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) Final had been magical. After missing the playoffs for three3 straight seasons, the Royals finished second 2nd in the league stage. After the side's late-great former skipper cum coach Shane Warne's demise earlier this year, the Royals had dedicated the season to their former title-winning captain. Jos Buttler's contribution was a significant part of Rajasthan's success. He was recognized with multiple awards throughout the presentation ceremony on Sunday, including the season awards for the Orange Cap (most runs), most fours, most sixes, and the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

    Image credit: PTI

    Buttler scored 863 runs in the season, including an unbeaten innings of 106 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday, ensuring a final berth for the second time in franchise history. Unfortunately, none of the batters batsmen besides Buttler crossed 30 runs in the IPL 2022 Final. The Royals made a highly below-par total of 130, chased down by eventual champion Gujarat Titans (GT), with 11 balls to spare.

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 Final - GT vs RR

    Image credit: PTI

    Jos Buttler said that he wanted his teammates to "Use this hurt to achieve more" when asked about his message to his teammates after the defeat of a crushing final. In his post-match interview, Buttler said, "Exceeded all my expectations for the season apart from the final. A big congratulations to Hardik [Pandya] and his team. They are the deserving champions. My goal is to play for my team and try to react to the situation. I had huge trust in everyone in the team even though it came up short."

    Image credit: PTI

    When asked about his message to his teammates after the defeat, Buttler stated, "It's talking to myself as well. I have lost plenty of finals in my career. It has been an absolute privilege to play in front of a big crowd. I would ask my teammates to use this hurt to achieve more in the future." An even more motivated Rajasthan Royals could be a scary sight in IPL 2023.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Jos Buttler dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit WATCH-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit (WATCH)

    GT beats RR to win IPL 2022: Has Hardik Pandya silenced his critics once and for all cricket pundits speak up snt

    GT wins IPL 2022: Has Hardik Pandya silenced his critics once and for all? Experts speak up

    IPL 2022 Final Indian Premier League RR vs GT Clinical Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans bag title on debut vs Rajasthan Royals to send Twitter on a roll-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: Clinical Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat bags title on debut to send Twitter on a roll

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League, GT vs RR, Gujarat-Rajasthan: Fans thank Jos Buttler for Royal entertainment this season-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: Fans thank Jos Buttler for 'Royal' entertainment this season

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga

    Recent Stories

    Is Bhojpuri star Smriti Sinha in a relationship with Pawan Singh? Here's what the actress said RBA

    Is Bhojpuri star Smriti Sinha in a relationship with Pawan Singh? Here's what the actress said

    Rajya Sabha election: Congress picks spark criticism and dissent

    Rajya Sabha election: Congress picks spark criticism and dissent

    After Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh on Goldy Brar's hitlist snt

    After Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh on Goldy Brar's hitlist?

    Video Disha Patani shows off her dance movies; fans don't miss it RBA

    Video: Disha Patani shows off her dance movies; fans don't miss it

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Jos Buttler dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit WATCH-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon