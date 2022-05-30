IPL 2022 Final: "Use this hurt to achieve more" - Jos Buttler tells RR teammates post defeat

MVP and Orange Cap Winner Jos Buttler wants his fellow Rajasthan Royals teammates to use the IPL 2022 this loss as motivation for the future.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) journey to the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) Final had been magical. After missing the playoffs for three3 straight seasons, the Royals finished second 2nd in the league stage. After the side's late-great former skipper cum coach Shane Warne's demise earlier this year, the Royals had dedicated the season to their former title-winning captain. Jos Buttler's contribution was a significant part of Rajasthan's success. He was recognized with multiple awards throughout the presentation ceremony on Sunday, including the season awards for the Orange Cap (most runs), most fours, most sixes, and the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Buttler scored 863 runs in the season, including an unbeaten innings of 106 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday, ensuring a final berth for the second time in franchise history. Unfortunately, none of the batters batsmen besides Buttler crossed 30 runs in the IPL 2022 Final. The Royals made a highly below-par total of 130, chased down by eventual champion Gujarat Titans (GT), with 11 balls to spare. FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 Final - GT vs RR

Jos Buttler said that he wanted his teammates to "Use this hurt to achieve more" when asked about his message to his teammates after the defeat of a crushing final. In his post-match interview, Buttler said, "Exceeded all my expectations for the season apart from the final. A big congratulations to Hardik [Pandya] and his team. They are the deserving champions. My goal is to play for my team and try to react to the situation. I had huge trust in everyone in the team even though it came up short."

