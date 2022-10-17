Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Teams to submit retained players list by November 15

    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 8:44 AM IST

    The IPL 2023 is likely to be held between April-June. Meanwhile, a mini-auction will be held before the event. Franchises will be submitting their retained players list by November 15.

    Image credit: PTI

    A senior franchise official said the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises had been asked to submit their retained players list by November 15. It is comprehended that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set the ball rolling for the next edition of IPL, and the mini-auction will be conducted in December's third week in Bengaluru. It is also understood that the salary cap will likely increase from ₹90 crore to ₹95 crore for the following season. However, during the mini-auction, the franchises can bid for players with the balance amount left after what they spent during the mega-auction last year and the amount they would be getting after releasing the players into the auction pool.

    Image credit: PTI

    It is expected that most franchises will retain 15 core players and release the rest to enter the auction with at least ₹10 crore. Punjab Kings PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have ₹3.45 crore and ₹2.95 crore left, respectively, after the previous auction, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had exhausted its total purse.

    ALSO READ: Women's IPL set to be launched by BCCI in 2023

    Image credit: PTI

    Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have ₹10 lakh left from the last auction while defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) has ₹15 lakh in its pot. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has ₹45 lakh left, while Rajasthan Royals (RR) has ₹95 lakh in its handbag. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has ₹1.55 crore remaining.

    (With inputs from PTI)

