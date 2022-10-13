Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's IPL set to be launched by BCCI in 2023

    Women's IPL has long been called for since the last decade. In 2023, the BCCI is set to launch the premier women's franchise T20 tournament. It is likely to be a five-team event.

    Womens IPL set to be launched by BCCI in 2023-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 2:44 PM IST

    The long-awaited wait for women cricketers across the globe is all set to end in 2023. Next year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will launch the highly-awaited Women's Indian Premier League (IPL). As per reports, it is likely to be a five-team tournament and will commence right after the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on February 26. As per the proposed plan by the BCCI, it would consist of 22 matches, while the strength of each franchise would be 18 players, with a maximum of six foreign players, whereas the playing XI cannot consist of more than five overseas players.

    The proposed plan was sent to the state associations by the BCCI on Thursday. As per ESPNCricinfo, every side plays each other twice in the league stage, with the table-topper heading to the final right away. The second and third-ranked sides would contest an Eliminator, with the winner competing in the final. The tournament length is yet to be finalised by the BCCI, but it will be wrapped up before the Men's IPL in March 2023.

    ALSO READ: WOMEN'S ASIA CUP 2022: 'I'M MORE CONFIDENT ABOUT MY GAME NOW BUT WILL KEEP WORKING' - HARMANPREET

    "It will be challenging to play the WIPL in the home and away format because it is impossible to have a match every day with five to six teams. It is suggested that the tournament be played in caravan style, where after ten matches at one venue, the next ten matches are to be played at the next venue," read BCCI's text to the state associations ahead of its general meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.

    "Therefore, ten matches each to be played across two venues in the 2023 WIPL season, ten each in the next two venues in the 2024 season, and for the 2025 season, ten matches in the remaining one venue and the remaining ten in one of the venues from 2023 season," BCCI's text added.

    ALSO READ: WOMEN'S ASIA CUP 2022 - INDIA THUMPS THAILAND BY 74 RUNS TO ENTER FINAL COMFORTABLY, FANS DELIGHTED

    Team structure
    Unlike the Men's IPL, the BCCI would be selling the teams in Women's IPL. There are two plans for the same:
    1. A set of a couple of cities in each zone: Dharamsala/Jammu (North zone), Pune/Rajkot (West), Indore/Nagpur/Raipur (Central), Ranchi/Cuttack (East), Kochi/Visakhapatnam (South) and Guwahati (North-East).
    2. A franchise being sold without any designated home base, while matches would be played in six shortlisted venues, i.e. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.
    The final decision regarding the Women's IPL and team structure would be taken during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 3:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Womens Asia Cup 2022 semi-final, India vs Thailand, IND vs THA: I am more confident about my game now but will keep working - Harmanpreet Kaur-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: 'I'm more confident about my game now but will keep working' - Harmanpreet

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: India thumps Thailand by 74 runs to enter Final comfortably, fans delighted-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: India thumps Thailand by 74 runs to enter Final comfortably, fans delighted

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23 ODIs: The 5 learnings from the series-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23 ODIs: 5 learnings from the series

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Delhi/3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav-Shubman Gill dominance ensures series win for India against South Africa, netizens triumphant-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Delhi ODI: Kuldeep-Gill dominance ensures series win for India, netizens triumphant

    Hardik Pandya turns 29: Here is how cricketing world wished the destructive all-rounder-ayh

    Hardik Pandya turns 29: Here's how cricketing world wished the destructive all-rounder

    Recent Stories

    Red lights on some Bengaluru roads turn heart-shaped; Here's why

    Red lights on some Bengaluru roads turn heart-shaped; Here's why

    Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia detained from NCW office by Delhi police over remarks on PM - adt

    Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia detained from NCW office by Delhi police over remarks on PM

    Indian Army's assault dog Zoom, who helped kill 2 terrorists in Kashmir, dies AJR

    Indian Army's assault dog Zoom, who helped kill 2 terrorists in Kashmir, dies

    Uddhav Thackeray's faction writes to EC on party symbol, name, alleges bias: All you need to know AJR

    Uddhav Thackeray's faction writes to EC on party symbol, name, alleges bias: All you need to know

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's SEXY bedroom song with Khesari Lal Yadav is a must WATCH

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa's HOT bedroom song with Khesari Lal Yadav is a must WATCH

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon