IPL 2022: What to expect from Kohli without RCB captaincy? Shastri answers

    First Published Mar 24, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

    Virat Kohli will be playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore as a batter for the first time since 2012. Here's what Ravi Shastri expects from him.

    Image courtesy: BCCI & Getty

    The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be another litmus test for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as it hunts for its elusive maiden title. Notably, it will have to do it without Virat Kohli as the side's skipper, with Faf du Plessis taking over the reins. Meanwhile, former Team Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has opened up on what to expect from Kohli as a batter.

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Shastri feels that giving up the captaincy could be a blessing in disguise for Kohli. He thinks that now that the expectations as a captain are off his shoulders, he is free to go out into the middle and perform. Having observed Kohli for a long time closely with Team India, Shastri asserted his confidence in the former finding his mojo back.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - CUMMINS, FINCH TO MISS KKR'S OPENING 5 GAMES, CONFIRMS HUSSEY

    Image credit: BCCI

    "I think the most important thing is not to worry about his performances because he's done enough in world cricket for people to know where he stands. It's about him wanting to enjoy himself out there. I think that is the key. It's mind over matter. It's a case of telling yourself, 'I want to go there, express myself, and enjoy myself.'", stated Shastri.

    Image credit: BCCI

    "The expectations are huge, especially as a captain when you've set standards as Virat Kohli has, then people expect you to win every game, and that's never good enough. Even with the greatest of teams, you will have an off-season. There's going to be a period where nothing fires. The pressure will build. So, I think he's made a smart decision of relinquishing captaincy. I would have still preferred him to stay in red-ball cricket, but that's his personal choice," Shastri added.

    ALSO READ: HAPPY BIRTHDAY, KRUNAL PANDYA - HOW WILL MOVING TO LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS AFFECT HIM?

    Image credit: BCCI

    On the other hand, Hardik Pandya's downfall as an all-rounder will lead to India hunting for a new all-rounder who can bat at number six. While Pandya will be leading his new home franchise Gujarat Titans (GT), Shastri feels it would be difficult for him to break into the Indian side again solely based on his batting as the team is already packed with power-hitters. As for his bowling, it has become limited owing to the back surgery he underwent three years ago.

    Image credit: BCCI

    "In the top five, there's a lot of muscle there. If anyone's occupying the position Nos. 5, 6 onwards, he'll have to bring that extra department to the game. That is why from Hardik's point of view, from India's point of view, from the Gujarat team's point of view, he must string those two or three overs together because if he does and bowls with even limited success, he becomes an automatic choice in the Indian team," reckoned Shastri.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: KL Rahul to Quinton de Kock - 5 Lucknow Super Giants players to watch

    Image credit: Kolkata Knight Riders

    Shastri concluded by speaking on who could be India's next captain, as he said, "Rohit [Sharma]'s not getting any younger. Neither is Virat. They'll have to look at who might be the captain two years, three years down the line. So, that's where I'll be looking at. I'll be looking at Rishabh Pant. I'll be looking at Shreyas Iyer. Very closely. Of course, KL Rahul, the way he handles that side. And, Hardik for the simple reason if that can energise him in a manner that can make him come out and play with gay abandon."

